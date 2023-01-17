Boris Johnson to write memoirs on his time as PM after signing seven-figure deal





A close ally of the MP told The Telegraph on Monday night: ‘Boris Johnson lives in the minds of a lot of people without rent, so writing a book will be a good opportunity to put his version of events on the table for the record. Mr Johnson, 58, who was a journalist and columnist for the Daily Telegraph for three decades before entering government, sometimes held a reporter’s notepad when he was Prime Minister, with the date on it , suggesting that he may answer on contemporary notes for his memoirs. His memoir will come after his former Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, published her account of Mr Johnson’s downfall, titled ‘The Plot’. Mr Johnson reportedly told his allies to ‘tell him everything’. Mr Johnson is expected to start work on the memoirs after completing his work on Shakespeare – Shakespeare: The Riddle of Genius – which was originally commissioned by publisher Hodder and Stoughton in 2015, with an 88,000 lead. Mr Johnson has written nearly a dozen books, including a biography of Winston Churchill, The Churchill Factor, and the self-illustrated children’s book The Perils Of Pushy Parents, which has sold nearly 613,000 copies. HarperCollins bought the worldwide rights to the book in a deal brokered by Natasha Fairweather at book agents Rogers, Coleridge & White. HarperCollins – controlled by News Corp, which is controlled by newspaper publisher Rupert Murdoch, is used to publishing prime ministers’ memoirs, having acquired the rights to David Camerons ‘For the Record’, published in 2019, for a amount up to 1 million. Mr Johnson is expected to have accepted an advance of over a million for his memoir. The sum paid is unlikely to be as high as the 4.6 million paid to former Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair for his Downing St memoir, ‘A Journey’, published in 2010. Mr Johnson declined to comment. A friend said he would disclose any cash advance in the usual way in the House of Commons. Mr Johnson’s reporter will also know that quick memoirs will ensure his account of his time in politics is still relevant to the rapidly changing modern political environment. He will want to avoid the fate of Mr Cameron who resigned as Prime Minister in 2016 but did not publish his account of his tenure until three years later in 2019, largely thanks to a collective shrug of the shoulders of the town of Westminster.

