Trump says he’ll ‘take care of’ Ron DeSantis if he runs for president





Donald Trump fired a warning shot at Ron DeSantis during a podcast on Monday. Trump said he had heard that DeSantis “might want to run” against him. “So we’ll handle this like I handle things,” Trump said. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Former President Donald Trump took to the conservative podcast “The Water Cooler” on Monday and issued a warning to his potential presidential rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“So, now I hear he might want to run against me. So we’re going to handle this the way I handle things,” Trump said.

Trump also claimed credit, as he has repeatedly in the past, for DeSantis for winning the governorship in 2018, saying, “I got him elected, plain and simple.”

Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 16, 2023

DeSantis has not announced he will run for president, but he has hinted that he might. During a debate in October, DeSantis did not commit to serving four full years as governor of Florida. Insider’s Kimberly Leonard also reported in November that DeSantis was releasing his first autobiography, a key indicator that he was considering a run for the White House.

DeSantis has also become a top favorite to challenge Trump for the Republican presidential ticket. In a YouGov poll of 413 Republicans three days after the 2022 midterm elections, 42% of respondents said they would prefer DeSantis to be the GOP nominee for 2024. Only 35% said they preferred Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump didn’t hesitate to insult DeSantis. In November, Trump dubbed the governor “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a rally and called him “average” on social media.

Privately, Trump doesn’t seem to be DeSantis’ biggest fan either. In January 2022, Jonathan Swan of Axios reported that Trump spoke poorly of the governor behind closed doors, criticizing him for his perceived ingratitude and saying that DeSantis had a “dull personality”.

DeSantis, meanwhile, avoided responding to Trump’s insults and refrained from hitting back. At a Nov. 16 press conference, DeSantis told people to “relax” about a possible GOP civil war between him and the former president.

Representatives for DeSantis and a spokesperson for Trump’s post-presidential office did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-fires-warning-shot-handle-ron-desantis-2023-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos