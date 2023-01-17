Chinese chip giant assesses IPOs and land sales to reduce debt burden





(Bloomberg) – The new owners of Tsinghua Unigroup Co. are exploring ways to avoid creditors after completing a $9 billion takeover, including sales of industrial properties and fast-growing floating business units such as a local rival of Qualcomm Inc. Bloomberg’s Most Read Unigroup executives discussed IPOs of three subsidiaries, including Unisoc, which develops 5G chips for smartphones and drones, a person familiar with the matter said. It could lead to one of the most significant beginnings of China’s semiconductor industry, where advanced local chips are rare. Other candidates include cloud arm Unicloud, the person said, asking to remain anonymous to discuss private deliberations. Unigroup, until recently affiliated with the prestigious Xi Jinping-linked university, once helped lead China’s efforts to build a world-class semiconductor industry but is now struggling after years of massive spending, including for building domestic giant Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. In 2022, Unigroup underwent a controversial restructuring that former chairman Zhao Weiguo fought against before JAC Capital led a consortium that acquired the beleaguered company and sold Yangtze , the nation’s largest manufacturer of memory chips for servers, PCs and mobile devices. Discussions are still in their infancy and there is no guarantee that Unigroup will go ahead with the floats in the public market. But the company needs to raise funds to bring its debt ratio below a target of 50% within two years, the person said. Although still preliminary, the executives ultimately did not rule out an overseas listing, the person added. Unigroup could also decide to take more profits from insurers, after-school tutoring services and property companies it controls, the person said. The story continues Unigroup representatives did not respond to an email seeking comment. Unigroup, like a broader Chinese chip industry currently grappling with escalating U.S. tech export sanctions, is at a crossroads. Having spun off Yangtze Memory, once the crown jewel of its operations, the company and its new owners have not disclosed their longer-term plans to regain a foothold in the chip industry. A branch of Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest iPhone assembler, took a small stake only to be forced by the islands’ government to dismantle it due to national security concerns. Adding to the uncertainty, Zhao was implicated last year in a high-profile corruption probe into China’s chip industry and the fund that directs many of the most high-profile government investments in its players. At this point, China’s top executives were growing increasingly frustrated with a years-long failure to develop semiconductors capable of replacing American circuitry, an embarrassment capped by the $9 billion bailout of Unigroup. For years, China has been the world’s biggest spender on smart incentives, on a scale unmatched from Washington to Tokyo. Now the effort to fight Covid and deal with the threat of a global recession is draining state coffers and forcing Beijing to rethink this controversial approach. Policymakers are looking for other ways to help local chip companies. Unigroup’s turnaround would go a long way to restoring confidence in local companies’ ability to succeed in chipmaking. Unigroup, once at the forefront of the industry alongside peers such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., aims to tackle its debt load first before making longer-term plans, the person said. In 2022, new Unigroups chairman Li Bin said the company intends to eventually expand beyond chips and into areas like genetics and artificial intelligence. History has proven that all scientific development and national prosperity depends, among other things, on realizing what one does not know, Li wrote in a note to his staff. And then it’s the ability to stay curious, to explore and learn endlessly, and to seek progress. Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2023 Bloomberg LP

