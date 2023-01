Jokowi compares Indonesia’s handling of the pandemic to ‘total football’

It’s all down to our hard work Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has drawn parallels between the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Dutch style of football play during the Johan Cruijff era, total football. Jokowi used the term to refer to the totality of participation of almost all elements of government in efforts to fight the pandemic, which he conveyed during the opening of the 2023 National Regional Chiefs Coordination Meeting at Sentul International. Convention Center in Bogor. , West Java, Tuesday. “Ask other countries, was there total management like we were? We really did total football that time. We were going back and forth because we want this resolved “, noted Jokowi in his remarks broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of the presidential secretariat. The President commended all Regional Chiefs present at the event for their hard work in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. “Thank God, we can manage and control the pandemic well. We can also manage economic stability. We are maintaining it, so it is in a very good position. This is all due to our hard work,” Jokowi said. The Head of State then invited the participants to bear in mind all the difficulties and all the challenges that all elements of the government had to face at the beginning and during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The President noted that all the difficulties, whether it is the need to meet the requirements for personal protective equipment (PPE), masks and oxygen cylinders, or the supply of vaccines, were overcome through joint work. Specifically for vaccination, the President commended the role of regional and even neighborhood level leaders as well as the active contributions of the Indonesian Army (TNI) and Indonesian Police (Polri), which were able to facilitate the administration of 448 million doses of vaccines for Indonesian citizens to date. “Making 448 million injections is not an easy thing, but the members of TNI and Polri involved, governors, regents, mayors, down to the neighborhood level, all participated. This is what allows us to solve the pandemic well,” he said. declared. The participation of all government elements is what Jokowi calls his total football to deal with the pandemic. This is because, like the strategy of total football, famous thanks to Johan Cruijff, all players must be able to fill the role of their partners while trying to attack and win games. Indonesia’s handling of the pandemic has been relatively successful, and even World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has repeatedly acknowledged its success. Related News: KSP oversees G20 summit pandemic fund and vaccine technology transfer

