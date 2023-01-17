Amid Kushner’s intervention, Trump penned surprisingly gracious note to Biden, book claims – The Forward





By Jacob Kornbluh January 16, 2023

As President Joe Biden considers a 2024 re-election bid and possible rematch against former President Donald Trump, a new book reveals that Trump wrote a surprisingly gracious letter to Biden after leaving office. The book, titled The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and slated for release Tuesday, also details an internal debate among Bidens’ political advisers over the use of the phrase a battle for the soul of this nation to highlight the murderous 2017 Unite the Rassemblement on the right in Charlottesville as the central theme of the 2020 campaign.

It just shows he has many different layers, Jared Kushner, Trump’s White House adviser, told author Chris Whipple of the letter left by Trump in Biden’s Oval Office on January 20. 2021.

Biden told aides the letter was shockingly kind but did not share its contents. Kushner said Trump spent three days composing it.

I’m with you till you touch the dirt

The official transition of power and the moment leading up to this note came after months of Trump refusing to concede the election.

Ever since Election Day, Kushner and Ivanka Trump kept telling each other that Trump would eventually come back and accept defeat, but he just had to tend to his wounds, Whipple writes. Even after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Kushner reportedly told friends he still hoped Trump would invite Biden to the White House on Inauguration Day. This image of the two presidents together, he believed, was what America wanted to see, writes Whipple.

According to the book, Kushner described participating in stunning and prolonged howling matches with his stepfather. With all due respect, I’m not going to like what you’re doing, and you’re going to yell at me, Kushner told Trump about his election fraud allegation.

Listen, when you get out of here a lot of people will scatter, Kushner shouted at Trump at one point, Whipple writes. I am with you until you touch the ground, so you might want to listen to what I say. Kushner suggested that two of Trump’s attorneys, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, were taking him on a funky trip with their plan to void the election.

In his own memoir, published in August, Kushner wrote that he was airborne on a flight home from Saudi Arabia as the Capitol insurgency unfolded. His impression was that no one in the White House expected violence that day, and if they had, they would have prevented it from happening.

When Kushner landed at Joint Base Andrews, his Secret Service detachment told him it was too dangerous to go to the White House and instead drove Kushner to his home in Kalorama, a DC neighborhood But as Kushner walked into the shower, according to Whipples book, her phone rang. It was House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy who told her things were bad and asked for her intervention. Kushner put on his clothes and headed to the White House to oversee the response.

A winning theme

In Whipples’ book, Mike Donilon, a senior White House adviser who served as Biden’s chief campaign strategist, reveals that Bidens focus on Charlottesville in his race against Trump was a matter of internal debate. Biden said the violence that happened that day in 2017 with neo-Nazis marching and chanting Jews will not replace us, and Trump’s moral equivalency reaction is what motivated him to run for office. the Presidency.

There weren’t many people in the countryside who were mad about it, Whipple writes, citing Donilon. The pollsters were like, this is nonsense.

But Biden stuck to it nonetheless because it was central to his decision to run. There were no bromides here, Donilon remembered their thought.

He added that the slogan helped Biden pass the early primaries. Some volunteers reported people repeating the phrase when canvassing and door-to-door and was one of the reasons he won.

More than a year into his presidency, Biden has once again recalled the events in Charlottesville and his campaign themes when Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Whipple writes. Now, evil forces like the one he had seen in Charlottesville were threatening the heart of Europe.

Biden was cold-eyed about Putin, the author writes. He believed the Russian president personified the evil he saw commemorated at the Dachau concentration camp, which Biden visited with his granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, in 2015.

Speaking at a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium last March, Biden said Putin’s murderous actions and Trump’s remarks on both sides were linked.

I had no intention of running for president again and until I saw these people coming out of the fields in Virginia carrying torches and carrying Nazi banners and literally singing the same vile rhyme they used in Germany in the early 20s or 30s, I should say,” Biden told a reporter who asked about the risks of Trump returning to power. It was then that I decided that I was no longer going to be silent.

Biden revived his soul of the nation argument ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Democrats retained control of the Senate and lost the House by a narrow margin.

