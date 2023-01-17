Prime Minister Modi’s Roadshow: Traffic Affected in Central Delhi





Traffic was affected in and around central Delhi on Monday as several roads remained closed for hours due to a roadshow led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Patel Chowk roundabout roadshow on Sansad Marg at Jai Singh Road Junction drew a large crowd as the event started at 3pm. Although special arrangements have been made to ensure smooth traffic management near the roadshow route, vehicular traffic was affected in and around the roadshow area, traffic police said. From Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to GPO, both carriageways), Jai Singh Road, Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (Bhawan rail roundabout to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane remained closed from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., commuters were forced to take alternate routes. Due to the roadshow, traffic jams were seen on Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhambha Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg (from Sunheri Masjid to Rail Bhawan), Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg. A commuter said: “Although a warning was issued and police personnel were present, traffic jams were still seen on Baba Kharak Singh Road and Outer Circle of Connaught Place. Due to congestion, I did not could not reach my destination in time. Another commuter stuck in Mandir Marg said, “Vehicle traffic has been affected even though diversions have been suggested. We had to wait on the roads and this delayed our work. According to traffic police, due to congestion on specified routes, vehicles were diverted from Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor Roundabout, Rail Bhawan, Outer Connaught Circus-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road -Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath/Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy Road-KG Marg. Commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station, ISBT and IGI Airport have been suggested to depart early to accommodate possible delays on the train. ‘itinerary. Traffic police had also urged people to use public transport to help decongest roads and asked commuters to park their vehicles only in designated parking lots.

