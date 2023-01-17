Politics
Putin and Erdogan discussed Syria-Turkey rapprochement: Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart discussed the latter’s country’s rapprochement with Syria.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed closer relations between Ankara and Damascus, the Kremlin announced on Monday.
“Issues of the normalization of Turkish-Syrian relations were discussed, including within the framework of Ankara’s initiative to launch consultations with the participation of Russian, Turkish and Syrian representatives,” the statement said.
“The practical importance of the joint work of Russia, Turkey and Iran in the Astana process of promoting Syrian settlement was also noted,” he added.
Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad stressed on Saturday that Syria, “in all its moves since 2011 until now, seeks to end the terrorism that has disrupted our relations with Turkey.”
“Appropriate conditions must be realized in order to hold meetings at higher levels with the Turkish leadership,” Mekdad said.
“It is not possible to talk about restoring normal relations with Turkey without uprooting the occupation,” he added.
He also said Damascus’ coordination with Tehran in various regional and international frameworks was an indication of Iran’s commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Meanwhile, Turkish foreign policy adviser Kalin, Russia’s mediation in reconciliation efforts does not imply that Turkey has ruled out the option of launching a ground offensive.
“A ground operation is possible at any time, depending on the level of threats we receive,” the official told reporters.
On December 15, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin a future meeting between the presidents of Syria, Turkey and Russia preceded by a meeting of heads of security apparatuses and ministers of the defense.
But Syria has so far shown signs of caution in the peace process when Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said last week that any rapprochement with Ankara must lead to an end to Turkey’s occupation in Syria.
Apart from the fact that Turkey illegally controls several parts of northern Syria and has a number of military bases set up in the region, the Turkish government also supports local militias fighting against the Syrian government.
Priority to gas supply
Putin and Erdogan stressed that among the priorities of bilateral cooperation on issues of Russian gas supply, as well as the creation of a regional gas hub in Turkey, the Kremlin stressed.
“Both sides confirmed their commitment to continue the comprehensive development of Russian-Turkish cooperation. Priorities include energy cooperation, including the supply of Russian natural gas and the establishment of a regional gas hub in Turkey,” added Moscow.
Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez announced earlier this month that his country had started work on Russia’s proposed gas hub project.
Read next: Preparations for Russian gas hub project in Turkey underway: Erdogan
“We intend to take advantage of this project, there are opportunities and bounds for this,” Donmez said in an interview with Turkish TV. TVnet.
On October 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from Nord Stream gas pipelines, damaged by an explosion described by Russia as an act of terrorism, to Turkey. Unprecedented damage has been inflicted on three of the four Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea.
Donmez then said that Turkey and Russia had reached an agreement on the creation of a gas hub that would connect the two across Europe, and Ankara has already started its part of the work.
On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed the relevant institutions of both countries to quickly start working on the idea of creating a hub in Turkey for Europe’s gas supply.
Ankara ready to mediate for Russian-Ukrainian peace
Erdogan told his Russian counterpart that Ankara was ready to play the role of mediator to establish a lasting peace between Moscow and Kyiv.
“President Erdogan has confirmed that Turkey is ready to assume the role of moderator and mediator to establish a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine,” noted the Turkish presidency.
It comes after a diplomatic source said Sputnik that Erdogan intended to reiterate his country’s goal of stopping the war in Ukraine during a pre-scheduled phone conversation with Putin.
“During the coming year, President Erdogan intends to continue his efforts to resume the process of negotiations with a view to reaching a ceasefire. [in Ukraine]. Able to negotiate with both parties, the Turkish president intends to continue to offer his mediation. In this regard, today’s phone conversations will be no exception,” the source said.
|
