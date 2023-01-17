Watch out for 2023, another test year for our economy…





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) again reminded all ministries, institutions and regional officials to be extremely vigilant this year. The warning was delivered by Jokowi during the National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) of Regional and Forkopimda Chiefs, in Sentul, Bogor, West Java. “Be careful in 2023, it is still a test year for economy we are also for the global economy. Attention, everyone must be careful. Everyone is working hard to detect information and data on the ground so that we don’t make mistakes in policy making. No matter how small, policy must be based on data and facts on the ground,” he said, which was broadcast virtually, Tuesday (17/1/2023). Jokowi added that although the Indonesian economy has seen positive growth, we still need to be cautious. Also read: Sri Mulyani: 63 indebted countries, 3 Asian countries become IMF patients This is linked to the statement by the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristina Georgieva, that a third of the world economy is expected to experience a recession. Even for countries that are not in recession, hundreds of millions of people feel like they are in recession. “The economic shock due to the pandemic, because of this war caused 47 countries to become IMF patients. It is remembered in 97-98, Indonesia was an IMF patient. The economic collapse and the collapse This is 47 countries and more are still queuing at the door of the IMF,” he continued. The former mayor of Solo said that the world situation is still not easy and now the scourge of all countries is inflation. Even so, he was grateful, RI’s inflation was 5.5%. Unlike the European Union, whose inflation barely reached 10%. Therefore, the Head of State advised regional governments and Bank Indonesia (BI) to pay close attention to the prices of goods and services. “It’s a blight on all countries and we should be grateful, our inflation ended at 5.5 percent. It’s thanks to the hard work of all of us. Look at other countries, some have even reached 9.2 percent The European Union is at 9.2 percent, so I ask all governors, regents and mayors, as well as the Bank Indonesia, to continue to monitor the prices of goods and field services,” said President Jokowi. Also read: What is inflation: definition, causes, impacts and calculations

