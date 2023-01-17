Revealed: Who visited Trump’s White House before January 6





The logs are not exhaustive. They cover only a small period of the Trump presidency and do not include the specific purposes of the visit or identifying details beyond the name of the visitor. For example, many people are listed as having met Trump on December 14 at the White House residence, although it is likely that they attended a larger holiday party.

Some of the entries in the document made public by the select committees on January 6 have been removed to address possible confidentiality concerns. In addition, we also removed records of White House visits, which were a significant portion of the data but rarely involved a public interest visitor, except in very specific cases, such as the visit by the President of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, December 12.

Visitor logs include the dates: December 12, 2020; December 14, 2020; December 18, 2020; December 21, 2020; January 3, 2021; January 4, 2021; and January 5, 2021.

Some visits were known to the public at the time. Others can be understood through the context in which they occurred, amid the Covid pandemic as the White House laid off staff in anticipation of the transfer of power at least among those outside the inner circle of Trump.

But even these limited snapshots offer a window into how the Trump White House really works: with an eclectic mix of guests, political and apolitical, sifting through. For example, as five members of the then-Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) staff from the House Intelligence Committee were ushered into the West Wing to review documents Trump intended to declassify, an entirely different set of guests were brought into the buildings of the east wing. As Jan. 6 approached, a number of artists and photographers stopped by the president’s personal residence, the purpose of which remains unclear.

If you see something interesting or noteworthy, write to us here.

How we analyzed the data

To build this interactive database, POLITICO analyzed nearly 14,000 White House visitation records made over seven days in December 2020 and January 2021.

These recordings were made public in late December by the US House Select Committee on the January 6 attack.

We removed entries using the following criteria:

People attending scheduled visits to the East Wing of the White House, totaling 8,834 visits Visits to the White House Medical Clinic Duplicate entries for the same visitor on the same day Visits marked as duplicate by staff at the White House White House

A small number of visitors’ names were abbreviated, cut or misspelled in the original recordings provided by the committee. We edited these entries for clarity where a person’s identity was clear and left the original names in place.

Where appropriate, we have also changed the location of each visit to remove jargon and clarify where meetings took place, the Oval Office versus Residence, for example. For brevity, we refer to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and New Executive Office Building as EEOB and NEOB, respectively.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/01/17/trump-white-house-visitor-logs-jan-6-00077656 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos