Party extends term of President JP Naddas until June 2024





BJP National Executive Meeting Live Updates: The two-day Bharatiya Janata Party national executive meeting is being held in Delhi on Monday, during which the strategy for assembly elections in nine states this year and Lok Sabha elections to be held next year next will be discussed. The two-day BJP National Executive Meeting will be held at the NDMC Convention Center in Delhi. The BJP will focus on issues that will meet the needs of the audience, while social security for Muslim women will be discussed separately. Bharatiya Janata Party workers will welcome Prime Minister Modi during a road show on Parliament Street today. BJP National Chairman JP Nadda along with Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states and other senior party leaders will attend the event. In this meeting, the party leaders will have detailed discussions on the upcoming assembly elections in the states, the BJP’s “Pravas Yojna” for the weak Lok Sabha seats and the strengthening of the teams at the pit level. Political, economic and international proposals will also be discussed. This meeting will finalize the BJP’s future course of action, party sources have informed. State elections are due to take place during the meeting, an election strategy will be developed for these states, as well as an in-depth discussion on the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Leaders can also be given great responsibility related to the electoral state. This is the party’s first major meeting after Gujarat’s landslide victory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a major roadshow in Delhi today. The two-day BJP national executive meeting will be held at the NDMC Convention Center in the nation’s capital on January 16-17. Earlier on Sunday, Congress swept aside the BJP over its planned roadshow in the nation’s capital, saying Prime Minister Modi, “shaken by the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra”, asked his party to stage a “joke of road”. To display”. The BJP organizes the roadshow on the first day of the national executive meeting in honor of PM Modi. Earlier, the roadshow was scheduled for Tuesday, the second day of the key meeting. But the party changed the schedule and now the roadshow will take place on January 16.

