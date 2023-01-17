As protests fade in China, overseas organizers vow to keep fighting





Protesters held up blank sheets of paper and signs as part of the White Paper movement in Boston on December 2. Photo: Tang Ka Huen/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The new political fervor that has sent protesters onto the streets of China over Beijing’s zero-COVID policy is helping Chinese activists around the world grow their bases and forge stronger ties with other pro-democracy protesters, overseas-based organizers told Axios. The big picture: China’s COVID protests last November achieved their main goal: an end to mass lockdowns, quarantines and daily testing though police suppressed the protests within days. While the end of zero-COVID has slowed the momentum of overseas Chinese protesters calling for democracy in China and the resignation of President Xi Jinping, it has also proven that protests can influence policy decisions in Beijing. .

“Chinese people have definitely become more politicized in recent years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated that process,” said Miho, 19, a student at the University of California, Irvine. Background: At the end of last year, dozens of Chinese cities saw the country the biggest political demonstrations in decades, as protesters demanded an end to zero-COVID policies. Overseas organizers quickly followed suit, with some solidarity rallies openly calling for Xi Jinping’s resignation. One of the largest gatherings took place near the Chinese consulate in New York, where around 1,000 people gathered November 29. Many held up blank sheets of paper, just like protesters in China.

Axios spoke to eight foreign organizers in the United States and Canada, including one who coordinated the New York rally. Most of them asked that only their English names be used, fearing reprisals of the Chinese government against them and their families. What they say : “I think it’s a short-term victory for the Chinese people, but it’s not enough,” said Wang Han, a 25-year-old student at the University of Southern California who went on strike. hunger outside Apple headquarters last month. to protest the company’s human rights record in China. “If you don’t have the right to choose your own destiny, if you don’t have the freedom to disagree with your government, then another tragedy will happen in the future,” he added. Yes, but: “[F]For many people, their basic interest has been satisfied by the easing of the zero-COVID policy,” said a Chinese activist. based in California told Axios, noting that this has slowed the momentum of overseas Chinese who were most infuriated by travel barriers, quarantines and economic damage caused by zero-COVID policies. And not everyone wants “democratization,” said Jules, a 23-year-old student organizer from northern China who coordinated several solidarity rallies in Chicago late last year. How it works: Young Chinese organizers overseas have sought support from other vulnerable groups targeted by the Chinese Communist Party, such as Uyghurs, Tibetans and Hong Kongers. They also reached out to longtime dissidents to learn hard lessons about confronting authoritarian rule. Miho, who uses the pronouns they/them, said he formed a small group tentatively called “Freedom Solidarity” at the UCI last October. They forged an informal alliance with Iranian students critical of their own government’s repressive policies and began co-hosting events.[AreIranianstudentspartofFreedomSolidarity?[AretheIranianstudentspartofFreedomSolidarity?[Lesétudiantsiraniensfont-ilspartiedeFreedomSolidarity?[AretheIranianstudentspartofFreedomSolidarity?

“Our goal is to fight ethnic oppression everywhere, but China is a key area,” Miho said. Jason, 29, a recent graduate who organized the New York rally, said he was also looking for a global coalition by reaching out to similar groups in Canada and Europe. Last Human Rights Day, they coordinated many local rallies together, he said. The plot: Organizers who spoke to Axios stressed the importance of maintaining a degree of anonymity in public to reduce the risk of being identified and threatened by Chinese government guards abroad. “Protecting members’ identities is our top priority. We know that some people might be recruited to spy on us, others might be coerced because their parents were in danger,” said Yang Ruohui, chairman of the Citizens’ Assembly, a grassroots organization. Chinese youth in Canada.

“We limit the collection of information to some extent. We also have specific rules and procedures to protect our identity, such as compartmentalizing and clarifying our organizational structure,” Yang explained. However, no precaution seems sufficient, said Shawn, a student at Columbia University, who co-founded the White Paper Society last month. “When you decide to come forward, you already tacitly recognize the risks associated with it, and the organizers are obviously taking more risks than the attendees.”

“It takes a lot of courage for young people to demonstrate against the CCP in the streets, and it’s a really difficult decision,” said Zang Xihong, 60, a Toronto-based writer and dissident, better known by her pseudonym. Sheng Xuewho fled China after the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989. What to watch: “The White Paper movement is one step in China’s journey to freedom and democracy,” Zang told Axios. “Although it seems quite calm now, each eruption adds to its momentum.”

