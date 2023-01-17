China’s population is falling, heralding a demographic crisis





HONG KONG The world’s most populous country has reached a pivotal moment: China’s population has begun to shrink, after a steady decline in its birth rate that has been going on for years and which experts say is irreversible. The government said on Tuesday that 9.56 million people were born in China last year, while 10.41 million people died. It was the first time that deaths exceeded births in China since the Great Leap Forward, Mao Zedong’s failed economic experiment that led to widespread starvation and death in the 1960s. Chinese authorities have tried for years to slow down this moment, relaxing the one-child policy and offering incentives to encourage families to have children. None of these policies worked. Today, faced with a demographic decline, coupled with a sustained increase in life expectancy, the country is plunged into a demographic crisis that will have consequences not only for China and its economy, but for the world. Over the past four decades, China has become an economic powerhouse and the global factory. The country’s evolution from widespread poverty to the world’s second largest economy has led to an increase in life expectancy which has contributed to the current population decline. More people lived longer as fewer babies were born.

This trend has precipitated another ominous event: the day when China will not have enough working-age people to fuel its growth. In the long run, we’re going to see a China the world has never seen, said Wang Feng, a sociology professor at the University of California, Irvine who specializes in Chinese demographics. It will no longer be the young, dynamic and growing population. We will begin to appreciate China, in terms of population, as an old and declining population. Government handouts, like baby money and tax cuts, have failed to change the underlying fact that many young Chinese simply don’t want children. I cannot bear the responsibility for giving birth to a life, said Luna Zhu, 28, who lives in Beijing with her husband. Both of their parents would be willing to take care of their grandchildren, and she works for a public company that offers good maternity leave. Yet Ms. Zhu is not interested in motherhood. Births were down 10.6 million in 2021, the sixth consecutive year that the number had declined, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The overall population of China now stands at 1.41 billion. By 2035, 400 million people in China are expected to be over 60, nearly a third of its population.

Labor shortages that will accompany China’s rapidly aging population will also reduce tax revenues and contributions to an already strained pension system.

Whether or not the government can provide widespread access to elder care, medical services and a stable stream of income later in life will affect the long-held assumption that the Communist Party can provide a better life for its people. people. News of China’s declining population comes at a delicate time for the government in Beijing, which is dealing with the fallout from last month’s sudden reversal of its zero-tolerance policy towards Covid. The Chinese government has set aside its restrictive zero Covid policy, which had sparked mass protests that posed a rare challenge to the Communist Party leadership. Tuesday’s data showed a slight rise in mortality last year, to 10.41 million deaths, from around 10 million in recent years, raising questions about how a recent Covid surge may have contributed to the numbers . Officials last week unexpectedly reported Covid death figures for the first month after reporting single-digit daily fatalities for weeks. But experts have questioned the accuracy of the new figures of 60,000 deaths between December 8 and January 12. On Tuesday, Kang Yi, the commissioner of the National Bureau of Statistics, said the Covid death figures for December had not yet been factored into the total deaths for 2022.

China also released data on Tuesday showing the depth of its economic challenges. The country’s gross domestic product, the broadest measure of its business vitality, rose just 2.9% in the last three months of the year after widespread lockdowns and the recent spike in Covid infections. For the year as a whole, China’s economy grew just 3%, its slowest rate in nearly four decades.

This historic demographic moment was not unexpected. Last year, Chinese officials admitted the country was on the verge of a population decline that would likely begin before 2025. But it came sooner than demographers, statisticians and the ruling Communist Party had expected. in China. China has followed a trajectory familiar to many developing countries as their economies grow richer: fertility rates fall as incomes rise and education levels rise. As the quality of life improves, people live longer. This is the kind of situation economists dream of, said Philip OKeefe, director of the Aging Asia Research Hub, ARC Center of Excellence in Population Aging Research. But the government has shortened its timetable to prepare for that moment by moving too slowly to ease restrictive birth policies as the country grew wealthier. They could have given a little longer, said Mr. OKeefe. The authorities have taken several measures in recent years to try to slow the decline in births. In 2016, they relaxed the one-child policy that had been in place for three decades, allowing families to have two children. In 2021, they raised the limit to three. Since then, Beijing has offered a range of incentives to couples and small families to encourage them to have children, including cash gifts, tax cuts and even land grants.

These measures have not been comprehensive enough to stabilize falling birth rates or change entrenched traditional expectations about women’s roles in the home, said Zheng Mu, an assistant professor of sociology at the National University of Singapore who studies fertility in China. When we talk about childcare and child rearing, most of the time women are expected to do the work, Ms. Mu said. Xi Jinping, China’s top leader, recently made the country’s demographic challenges a priority, promising a national policy system to boost birth rates. But in reality, according to experts, the drop in births in China reveals an irreversible trend. Along with Japan and South Korea, China has one of the lowest fertility rates in the world, below what demographers call the fertility replacement rate needed to grow a population. This figure would require that each couple, on average, have two children. Meanwhile, India’s total population is set to overtake that of China later this year, according to a recent United Nations estimate. China’s population decline would be very difficult to reverse at this stage, said Mr OKeefe of the University of California at Irvine.

I don’t think there’s a single country that has gone as low as China in terms of fertility rate and then bounced back to replacement level.

Many young people cited the rising cost of parenthood, including childcare, at a time when the economy is in a precarious state. Rachel Zhang, a 33-year-old photographer in Beijing, decided before marrying her husband that they would not have children. The couple have embraced a lifestyle known as Double Income, No Kids, shorthand for couples in China who have decided to remain childless. Sometimes the elders of the family harass them to have a baby. I am firm on this, Ms. Zhang said. I never had the desire to have children all along. The rising costs of raising a child and finding an apartment in a good school district strengthened her resolve. Other factors have contributed to this reluctance to have more children, including the burden many young adults face caring for aging parents and grandparents. China’s strict zero Covid policy of nearly three years of mass testing, quarantines and lockdowns, resulting in some families being separated for long periods of time, may have led to even more people deciding not to have of children. For Ms Zhu, who married five years ago, the pandemic has clarified her decision not to have children. Especially in the past three years of the epidemic, Ms. Zhu said, I feel a lot of things are so difficult. Li you contributed to research, and Keith Bradsher contributed report.

