PM Modi Holds Roadshow as BJP National Executive Begins in Delhi





NEW DELHI: Jubilant BJP workers and supporters lined up near roads in central Delhi to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he toured the nation’s capital ahead of the saffron party’s two-day national executive meeting which took place started on Monday. In an atmosphere enlivened by music and slogans, the roadshow started from Patel Chowk and continued to the NDMC convention center. People covered Mr. Modi with flower petals and chanted slogans in his favour. Huge cutouts of the Prime Minister were placed along the road, in addition to several posters highlighting various government initiatives and also India’s G-20 Presidency. Traffic was hit in and around central Delhi as several roads were closed for hours. Expecting a large influx of the public, the police had taken special measures to ensure good traffic management. At the mega event, there was a sea of ​​people as cheering party workers and locals gathered amid the four-tier security arrangements. Stages were erected at locations where folk artists from several states performed in some of them, while others released patriotic songs. Not only the enthusiastic BJP workers, but many Delhiites, including children, awaited the Prime Minister’s cavalcade in Delhi from Lutyens. As soon as the black SUV from which Mr Modi was greeting people was visible, delighted people cheered and shouted BJP and Mr Modi slogans and even poured flower petals. Delhi resident Nisha Sharma said: “And if we lose the MCD elections, we are still in power in the whole country. I am here to support our undisputed leader, Narendra Modi”. BJP Chairman JP Nadda greeted Modi at the venue for the party meeting, which began after the prime minister’s arrival. Although Mr Modi frequently organizes roadshows, it is rare that he does so before the party’s executive meeting, which has been organized several times in the national capital. BJP leaders noted that the prime minister had held a road show before the party’s national executive in Odisha, and added that the exercise had proven useful in galvanizing cadres and supporters. With Lok Sabha polls expected in the first half of next year, the enthusiastic tour will also help boost the party’s unity in Delhi after its defeat by the Aam Aadmi party in the recent municipal polls, they said. Traffic police said that to ensure smooth traffic flow in the vicinity of the Prime Minister’s tour, from the Patel Chowk Roundabout on Sansad Marg to Jai Singh Road Junction, special arrangements have been put in place. “During the roadshow, Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhambha Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg (from Sunheri Masjid at Rail Bhavan), Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chemsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg remain affected,” police said. …

