Politics
Agnipath Schematic: Agniveer Game Changer, Forces Will Become Tech-Savvy: PM Modi
Speaking via video conference to the first group of Agniveers from the three defense services undergoing training, the prime minister said the program empowers women and hopes they will soon join the three wings of the armed forces.
“This transformative policy will be a game-changer by strengthening our armed forces and making them ready to meet the challenges ahead,” Modi said, adding that Agniveers will make armed forces younger and fit to handle the latest technologies.
Describing this group as pioneers of the “revolutionary” Agnipath program, he said the training and expertise they will acquire will be a source of pride for them throughout their lives.
He pointed out that India was making efforts to make the armed forces more modern and self-sufficient (Atmanirbhar). “In the 21st century, the way wars are fought will change drastically,” Modi said, adding that non-contact battles and cyber warfare will be the new challenges in the future. In such a scenario, soldiers familiar with advanced technologies will play a key role in the defense forces, he added.
Modi stressed that the new generation has the potential to meet these challenges and Agniveers will play a leading role in our armed forces in the times to come. The Prime Minister said that women will be empowered through the Agniveer program. He hopes that aside from the Navy, where female Agniveers are to be drafted soon, the Army and Air Force will also recruit them under this program in the coming months.
Modi hailed the role of women who are already serving in the armed forces on various fronts, whether in Siachen or piloting the latest fighter jets. The Prime Minister told the Agniveers intern that their posting to different regions will not only give them diverse experiences but also give them the opportunity to learn different languages, learn about other cultures and ways of life. They will also be able to hone their leadership skills and soak up the team spirit.
