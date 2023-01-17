Jokowi orders regional chiefs to go to market often, no time to accept ‘As long as you’re happy’ reports





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has asked regional chiefs to visit the market regularly to check the prices of goods and services. According to him, this is no longer the time for regional chiefs to wait for reports from their subordinates. This was conveyed by Jokowi while attending the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkompimda) National Coordination Meeting in Sentul, West Java on Tuesday (17/1/2023). The event brought together regional chiefs, leaders of the DPRD, the prosecutor’s office, the police and the TNI. “Please regents, mayors, governors often enter the market, properly check on the ground whether the given data is consistent with the facts on the ground,” Jokowi said during a Youtube broadcast of the Presidential Secretariat, Tuesday (17/1/2023) . “Don’t give up, it’s not the season anymore, so-called subordinate ABS (as long as you’re happy), ‘Sir it’s okay, sir’, ‘Nobody come up, sir’, ‘ the price is stable, sir, he continues. Jokowi said he would go directly to the market to monitor the prices of goods and services on the ground. By going direct, he says, regional managers can detect and anticipate problems on the ground. “So that it is always detected as early as possible before the big incident happens, so that we can pursue it and we plan to finish it,” he said. He also warned regional chefs against rising prices for rice, eggs and chicken meat. Jokowi said as many as 79 regions in Indonesia have seen rice price increases. “Egg trade, 89 regions also experienced the same, increased. Small businesses, tomato trade, 82 regions saw an increase, and chicken meat in 75 regions saw an increase,” he said. -he explains.

