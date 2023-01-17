Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Rs 18,000 crore CSMT redevelopment project | Bombay News





MUMBAI: Upon his arrival in the city on January 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of CSMT redevelopment project which will include a separation of arrivals and departures areas, a disabled-friendly station, better services for passengers, an energy-efficient building and the restoration of the heritage site built in 1930.

Modi will also report Subway services on phase II of line 2A and 7 in the western suburbs, and will do bhoomi pujan of BMC projects, including the concretization of roads, hospitals and sewage treatment plants, on January 19.

A senior official said, “The CSMT redevelopment project is worth Rs 18,000 crore. The bidder is expected to be finalized next month, and hence, bhoomi pujan of this project is expected in the hands of the PM.” The project won Union cabinet approval last September and the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee has also given its endorsement to the Ministry of Railways’ plan for the refurbishment of the CSMT station.

When redeveloped, it will provide multiple passenger access points for easy travel and a direct link between the commuter rail and the port line. No vehicles will be allowed on the GPO side of the entrance, and the square area between the DRM building, the long-distance entrance/exit and the rear of the World Heritage building will become a “pedestrian only zone”. Some buildings behind the World Heritage building will be demolished and the Mumbai division offices will be moved near the P D’mello road entrance. There will be full integration with suburban platforms by constructing a suburban roof plaza which will be approximately 22,600 square meters in area. It will also be connected to the long-distance train platforms.

A Railopolis is planned on the PD’mello road, which will have a mall-like structure with provisions for retail and catering. A space of approximately 2.5 lakh square meters between CSMT and Byculla will be available for commercial development. Of this total, 1.4 lakh sq m will be available at CSMT, 80,000 sq m at Byculla and another 30,000 sq m at Wadi Bunder. Green building techniques, such as the use of solar energy, water conservation and improved tree cover, will be adopted.

