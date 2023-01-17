China’s labor practices under the spotlight in Indonesia Asia Times

JAKARTA A riot at a nickel processing complex in central Sulawesi, in which two people were killed and buildings and equipment destroyed, has raised questions about the management practices of Chinese companies and the procedures that they follow to manage labor disputes and other issues specific to Indonesia.

Seventy Indonesian workers have been arrested following the January 14 violence at a smelter run by PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI), one of 18 companies currently operating in Indonesia’s sprawling Morawali Industrial Park (IMIP) of a worth $10 billion.

Hundreds of police were called after union workers went on a rampage when talks over wages and safety issues broke down and strike leaders reportedly became furious after part of the workforce chose to stay at work.

It is unclear how the two workers, a Chinese and an Indonesian, died on the night of the violence, but a 100-room dormitory, two dump trucks, a loader and other heavy equipment were destroyed.

Although Chinese companies are often accused of accelerating environmental damage, deepening the host country’s indebtedness and fostering corruption, less attention has been paid to how they treat their workers, including their own nationals.

Critics of the government believe officials are tempted to treat big Chinese investors with kid gloves over their contribution to Indonesia’s economic development over the past decade. Chinese investments in 2022 were estimated at $7 billion.

In the early years, national unions complained that large numbers of Chinese workers were being brought in, often on tourist visas, to do even menial work that could be done by unskilled Indonesians.

Safety regulations and supervision of the Indonesian mining industry are considered strict, but the Ministry of Industry is only now developing guidelines for mining industries to regulate incentives, obligations and rights.

Under current mining regulations, accidents and other incidents must be reported immediately and a mining inspector must be on site within 48 hours in serious cases.

Industry Minister Agus Kartasasmita said nickel smelters played an important role in the downstream industry and that it was in Indonesia’s interest to create what he called a climate conducive to business.

Reuters news agency quoted Chinese Foreign Minister’s spokesman Wang Wenbin as saying the Chinese Embassy in Jakarta had been in contact with Indonesian authorities to seek a legal and appropriate solution.

According to the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, around 1,000 Chinese companies operate in Indonesia, with around half of them on the main island of Java.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> This photograph taken on January 30, 2020 shows a health official checking the body temperature of a worker at the PT Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park in Morowali in Central Sulawesi. Photo: AFP/Stringer

GNI was in the limelight last December after an electrical short sparked an early morning explosion at the foundry, killing 20-year-old Tik Tok celebrity Nirwana Selle, a GNI crane operator and his assistant. male.

Covering 3,200 hectares and powered by 2,000 megawatts of coal-fired power, the coastal park was established in 2013 as a joint venture between Chinese steel giant Tsingshan Group and PT Bintang Delepan, a mining and processing company. local investment.

It employs about 56,000 workers, including 5,000 mainland Chinese, and produces about half of Indonesia’s nickel products, supporting Indonesia’s shift towards value-added mineral manufacturing and the electric battery industry.

Propelled by a ban on nickel ore shipments, the total volume of nickel exports last year reached 706,000 tonnes, worth around $6 billion. Most of it is produced in Morawali and similar factories in Southeast Sulawesi and Malukus Weda Bay.

Owned by Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry, one of China’s two largest nickel producers, GNI is a sister company of PT Virtue Dragon Nickel Industry (VDNI), which operates a separate smelter in Konawe District, south- east of Sulawesi.

In December 2020, protesting VDNI workers set fire to parts of the factory after the company refused their demands to put employees who had been there for more than three years on the permanent payroll and grant a salary increase to those who had been there for a year.

While the workers’ demands were in line with two government regulations, one contained in the Manpower Act 2003, both were removed in the omnibus Job Creation Act, which was enacted a month earlier but which had not yet entered into force.

Some of the strongest opposition to the controversial omnibus legislation has come from environmental and labor organizations, which say they are most affected by Joko Widodo’s government’s efforts to attract foreign investment.

Months earlier, as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold, workers affiliated with the National Federation of Trade Unions (KSPN) demonstrated against Virtue Dragon which was importing additional workers from China, the source of the epidemic. world.

The $2.8 billion RNB smelter was opened by President Widodo in 2021 with an annual production capacity of 1.8 million tonnes of ferronickel, a key ingredient in the manufacture of stainless steel. About 1,300 of the 11,000 workers are Chinese, according to local officials.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Industry Minister Agus Kartasasmita (far left) with Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto (second from left) and President Joko Widodo (third from left) during a visit to PT Obsidian Stainless production line Steel (OSS), during a series of events for the inauguration of the Chinese-invested PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI) nickel smelter in Konawe, Southeast Sulawesi, pictured by ‘archive. Image: Twitter/Doc Palace/Agus Suparto

Jakarta-based businessmen who have worked with Chinese companies in Indonesia say they make little effort to understand local conditions, apparently relying on local authorities to deal with social and political issues in Indonesia. as they occur.

Many employees in the country seem very uninformed about the risks of their host country or how they are perceived and are highly dependent on instructions and inputs from their management (in China), said one. them. It’s surprisingly tiered, beyond what you might imagine.

It is also secret. Journalists seeking comment or confirmation of simple facts are met with a wall of silence, as was the case when Tsingshan was originally proposed as the site of a smelter for Freeport Indonesias copper concentrate.

Indeed, the Chinese executives who run the companies in Indonesia are only at junior management level and receive directives from headquarters thousands of miles away, a situation that does not lend itself to quick decision-making. .

Those who are aware and knowledgeable are totally bound by the management structures and decisions of superiors who know little, said a foreign consultant who has had direct experience of the Chinese way of doing business.

An Indonesian executive also found that few if any Chinese staff spoke basic English. They don’t understand and they don’t want to understand, he said. Potential investors from Australia and other countries are at least making the effort.