Ask other countries, is there anyone who is as total as us?

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com — President Joko Widodo says Indonesia can handle it Covid-19 good.

This good management is a cooperation with various transversal sectors, both with the TNI-Polri, the governors, the regents and the mayors.

He then said that the care of Covid-19 in Indonesia was total. Jokowi also compared the management of Covid-19 in Indonesia with other countries.

“Because the TNI is also involved, the National Police is also involved, all the governors, regents, mayors, up to the RT level all participate (in the management of Covid-19). This is what allowed us to solve Covid-19 well,” Jokowi said during the opening of the national coordination meeting at SICC, Bogor on Tuesday (17/1/2023).

“Ask other countries, is there treatment as total as ours. We are truly total Soccer at this moment. In a disorderly fashion, everyone ran here and there, because we can finish the Covid-19,” Jokowi said.

Also Read: Jokowi Calls for Forms of Settlement of Serious Non-Judicial Human Rights Violations Semanggi I and II Incidents

According to him, the pandemic can be managed properly when everyone has time to look for personal protective equipment (PPE), masks and vaccines.

These medical items became scarce at the start of the pandemic.

In fact, even with the Delta variant, the government struggled to find oxygen. Currently, many patients infected with Covid-19 need oxygen.

“We remember during the pandemic, we were looking for PPE, frantically looking for masks, frantically looking for vaccines, finally Delta was looking for oxygen. It was very tense at that time,” Jokowi said.

At that time, Jokowi, the government was working hard to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, the Indonesian economy can also be maintained properly so that a prolonged recession does not occur.

“We can also stabilize the economy manage, we maintain it, so it is in a very good position. It’s thanks to the hard work of all of us,” Jokowi said.

Currently, the government has injected 448 million doses of vaccine into the public. Jokowi said injecting 448 million doses of vaccine is not easy either.

Also read: Jokowi promises to find a new building for Komnas HAM

Referring to vaccination data, as of Monday (01/16/2023) at 11:19 a.m. WIB, the number of people who had been vaccinated with the first dose was 204,131,208, or 86.99% of the target. target vaccination total.

Meanwhile, the number of people who had received an injection of the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine was 174,938,222 or 74.55%.

Then, people who have been injected with a third dose of vaccine or a booster (booster) i.e. 69,013,876 or 29.41 percent.

“Once again, thanks to everyone’s hard work, we were able to control Covid-19,” Jokowi said.



Get updates Featured News and latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

