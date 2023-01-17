The future capital of Indonesia: utopia or environmental danger?

Nusantara is set to become one of the greenest metropolises in the world – according to the concept of the Indonesian government, which is building a new capital in the forests of Borneo. Environmentalists are worried.

Locals visit the area called Nusantara Ground Zero. Nusantara, the new capital of Indonesia, is being built here.

Jakarta. Borneo is a unique natural paradise. The jungle of Southeast Asia’s giant island is home to orangutans, Borneo pygmy elephants, proboscis monkeys, clouded leopards and rhinoceros birds. Like the Amazon region in South America, the rainforests of Borneo are considered the earth’s green lungs – and perhaps the planet’s last Garden of Eden.

But destructive wildfires and massive deforestation have plagued the particularly species-rich part of the island of Kalimantan, which belongs to Indonesia, for decades. Today, the region faces another challenge. Nusantara, the new capital of the island kingdom, is being built here. Conservationists are already warning of new dangers from the mega project.

Nature combined with high technology

The Indonesian government touts the future metropolis as a smart city that is both sustainable and innovative. An urban utopia where green spaces and nature combine with high-tech. Only electric vehicles should be allowed in Nusantara, and all energy should come from renewable sources.







Parliament approved this decision last year. The main reason is that the former capital Jakarta in Java is slowly sinking and between 20 and 40% of the city is already below sea level. By 2050, the entire North Jakarta region could be flooded. Added to this is the traffic chaos and smog in the mega-metropolis of eleven million inhabitants (and even more than 32 million in the metropolitan area).

By 2045, approximately 1.9 million citizens are expected to live in Nusantara. This is ten times more people than before in the region. The city in the province of East Kalimantan is being built from the forest floor on a proud area of ​​256,000 hectares (Berlin for comparison: 89,200 hectares) – three quarters of which are to remain forest areas.

Concerns about orangutans

Also in this green belt is Samboja Lestari, a sanctuary for orangutans and sun bears run by the animal welfare foundation BOS (Borneo Orangutan Survival). The new capital will be built on former monoculture plantations. Primary forests are long gone there and orangutan habitats are far inland, said Daniel Merdes, managing director of BOS Germany.

At first, there were concerns about the future of the orangutan station. But the organization is now working closely with city planners to find the best possible solution for everyone involved – and to integrate the great ape rehabilitation center into the project. At best, the capital’s prime location puts more emphasis on preserving the island’s unique biodiversity, including new funding opportunities, Merdes pointed out.

BOS boss Jamartin Sihite also sees more potential than danger: around 75% of the area will be forested and operated with green energy, he told the German Press Agency. And the central area of ​​the capital will be replanted with original species, and not with monocultures as before.

Deforestation of unique forests

However, other environmental experts warn that East Kalimantan in particular has been logged since the 1980s. businessmen in Penajam Paser Utara and Kutai Kartanegara – the very districts where Nusantara is being built, says Uli Artha Siagian. The forest activist works for Walhi, Indonesia’s leading environmental group.

The result: the massive deforestation of unique forests, the establishment of mining companies and numerous palm plantations have ravaged nature. Siagian points out that environmental disasters are increasingly common in East Kalimantan. Because forests have a protective function as a barrier to the flow of excess water. If they are missing, disasters are inevitable. Today, after just one hour of rain, flooding and landslides are often unavoidable, Siagian said.

According to the National Development Planning Agency, the population of East Kalimantan province will increase from the current 3.7 million to more than eleven million.

Greenpeace activist Ari Rompas is convinced that mass migration will put additional pressure on the natural resources of the entire region. We believe there will be further destruction of remaining forest areas, including the mangrove forest in Balikpapan Bay. Rompas fears a significant increase in the activities of resource extraction companies. As a result, already threatened species are further threatened.

Construction work still in its infancy

Borneo was also chosen as the location for a new capital because, according to President Joko Widodo, the risk of disasters such as floods, earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions is significantly lower there. However, it is questionable whether the first authorities can be relocated as early as 2024 as originally planned – construction work is still in its early stages.

Rawanda Wandy Tuturoong, a senior adviser to the president, promised that Borneo’s forests would be protected. The new state capital will be a smart forest city, he said. And it’s better than leaving this area undeveloped.

(

dpa-infocom, dpa:230117-99-244993/2 (dpa)

)





