Boris Johnson invited to speak at plotters’ conference just after May election results





Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in British politics Get our free Inside Politics email Boris Johnson has been asked to speak at a conference of scheming supporters in hopes of restoring him as Tory leader. The event will take place in May following what are expected to be disastrous local election results for Rishi Sunak. Up to 1,000 Conservative Party members could gather in Bournemouth to hear Mr Johnson speak, organizers from the new Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO) hope. Led by Tory donor Lord Cruddas, the CDO wants to take power from Tory MPs, who have ousted three prime ministers in the past five years, and give it to party members, among whom Mr Johnson remains incredibly popular. Last week, the former prime minister’s allies admitted the campaign could help him return to Downing Street. The Independent understands that senior politicians who will be invited to speak at the event include Mr Johnson, his former Home Secretary Priti Patel and his close ally Jacob Rees-Mogg. David Campbell Bannerman, the chairman of the CDO, said: This will take place in May after the local elections so as not to distract from the campaign. As well as providing a platform for grassroots voices, we will also be inviting a number of high profile politicians to speak who support our campaign to make the Conservative Party more democratic. It is understood the event could be held in traditional Conservative conference venues such as Torquay or Harrogate, but organizers hope it will be in Bournemouth. The CDO insists their group is not just a front designed to pave the way for Mr Johnson to lead the party again. But they have drawn the ire of other Boris supporters, one of whom declared the election campaign over the weekend. A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: Boris Johnson fully supports the government.

