Politics
Sweden’s Erdogan effigy stunt aims to expose dictatorial Turkey
STOCKHOLM: Pro-Kurdish activists in Stockholm who hung an effigy of the Turkish president, further preventing Sweden from joining NATO, say their stunt was aimed at drawing attention to the dictatorial regime in Ankara.
The cheeky stunt outside City Hall has infuriated Turkey, which has yet to ratify Sweden’s bid to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine last February.
Ankara wants Stockholm to crack down on activists close to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party and those accused of having links to Fethullah Gulen, a US-based preacher wanted for a failed coup in 2016, before approving Sweden’s aspirations to NATO.
Andreas, a 39-year-old Swede speaking to AFP on condition that he not reveal his surname, showed a doll resembling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with a rope still tied to his ankles.
He and four other activists from Sweden’s pro-Kurdish Rojava Committee hung the effigy upside down.
The exhibit was meant to reflect the dark end of late Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1945, when his body was hanged after his execution.
Presented as a reminder of the fate of dictators, the action was staged and filmed before being broadcast on social networks.
The provocation caused outrage.
The Swedish ambassador was summoned to Ankara, which denounced it as terrorism.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called it sabotage and condemned a mock execution of a democratically elected foreign leader.
‘Sabotage is not a dirty word
We didn’t expect it to get as big as it did, Andreas admits, but of course it’s good that the word got out.
All these actions that we carry out show more and more how undemocratic Turkey is. A normal democracy would never have reacted like this, he said.
In the Scandinavian country, NATO membership has long been taboo, especially on the left.
But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has upset public and political opinion, as has the prospect of neighboring Finland joining.
While polls have shown a strong swing in favor of NATO, many are unhappy that there was little public debate before the previous Social Democrat government announced the country’s candidacy in May.
Andreas, who describes himself as a socialist sympathizer who became passionate about the Kurdish cause because of the war in Syria, does not hesitate to be called a saboteur.
To me, sabotage is not a bad word…many political changes have happened through sabotage, he says.
The Rojava Committee is a small group of less than 100 supporters without financial support, he says, so we use the means at our disposal.
No law broken
The slow pace of negotiations with Ankara has also raised fears that the Nordic country, which has long proclaimed itself a moral superpower, may be willing to sacrifice too much in the name of realpolitik.
Ankara and Budapest are the only recalcitrants who have not yet ratified Sweden’s accession to NATO.
Turkey has also requested the extradition of some people, but the Swedish courts have blocked it.
Swedish experts pointed out that while the fake hanging was in poor taste, it was fully in line with the country’s free speech laws.
The prosecution said on Monday that a defamation complaint had been dismissed and decided not to open an investigation.
We knew it wasn’t a crime because we have people who work with the law in our group, says Andreas.
We don’t try to break the law and do what we can to protest, he adds.
A sign that their action was perceived as harmless by the Swedes, it took place in broad daylight, in full view of passers-by.
People came to ask: What is it? Interesting, is it Erdogan? No one cared when we did.
The group is organizing a demonstration against the Turkish regime and Sweden’s NATO membership on Saturday in Stockholm.
After last week’s stunt, a small left-leaning newspaper launched a competition for satirical cartoons of Erdogan, with a prize of 10,000 Swedish crowns (about $950). -AFP
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thesundaily.my/world/erdogan-effigy-stunt-in-sweden-aimed-to-reveal-dictatorial-turkey-GF10517607
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sweden’s Erdogan effigy stunt aims to expose dictatorial Turkey
- Leslie Jones promises to host The Daily Show herself
- men’s singles qualifying round 4 match-Xinhua
- BTS continues fashion takeover with two new brand ambassadors
- Google plans to compete with Apple AirTags, says leaker The Register
- A much-needed makeover: Congress signs updates to cosmetics regulations
- Boris Johnson invited to speak at plotters’ conference just after May election results
- What To Expect About Big Tech, Broadband, Antitrust, And Other Tech Issues Under The New Congress
- St. Thomas Announces Plans for Hockey and Basketball Arena Beginning in 2025
- Saint Laurent opens Paris Fashion Week with chic evening wear for men
- Google Pixel Fold: A dummy unit that highlights the ultra-thin design of Google’s first foldable smartphone
- 330,000 job shortage in UK due to Brexit, think tanks | Brexit