Sweden’s Erdogan effigy stunt aims to expose dictatorial Turkey

STOCKHOLM: Pro-Kurdish activists in Stockholm who hung an effigy of the Turkish president, further preventing Sweden from joining NATO, say their stunt was aimed at drawing attention to the dictatorial regime in Ankara.

The cheeky stunt outside City Hall has infuriated Turkey, which has yet to ratify Sweden’s bid to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine last February.

Ankara wants Stockholm to crack down on activists close to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party and those accused of having links to Fethullah Gulen, a US-based preacher wanted for a failed coup in 2016, before approving Sweden’s aspirations to NATO.

Andreas, a 39-year-old Swede speaking to AFP on condition that he not reveal his surname, showed a doll resembling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with a rope still tied to his ankles.

He and four other activists from Sweden’s pro-Kurdish Rojava Committee hung the effigy upside down.

The exhibit was meant to reflect the dark end of late Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1945, when his body was hanged after his execution.

Presented as a reminder of the fate of dictators, the action was staged and filmed before being broadcast on social networks.

The provocation caused outrage.

The Swedish ambassador was summoned to Ankara, which denounced it as terrorism.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called it sabotage and condemned a mock execution of a democratically elected foreign leader.

‘Sabotage is not a dirty word

We didn’t expect it to get as big as it did, Andreas admits, but of course it’s good that the word got out.

All these actions that we carry out show more and more how undemocratic Turkey is. A normal democracy would never have reacted like this, he said.

In the Scandinavian country, NATO membership has long been taboo, especially on the left.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has upset public and political opinion, as has the prospect of neighboring Finland joining.

While polls have shown a strong swing in favor of NATO, many are unhappy that there was little public debate before the previous Social Democrat government announced the country’s candidacy in May.

Andreas, who describes himself as a socialist sympathizer who became passionate about the Kurdish cause because of the war in Syria, does not hesitate to be called a saboteur.

To me, sabotage is not a bad word…many political changes have happened through sabotage, he says.

The Rojava Committee is a small group of less than 100 supporters without financial support, he says, so we use the means at our disposal.

No law broken

The slow pace of negotiations with Ankara has also raised fears that the Nordic country, which has long proclaimed itself a moral superpower, may be willing to sacrifice too much in the name of realpolitik.

Ankara and Budapest are the only recalcitrants who have not yet ratified Sweden’s accession to NATO.

Turkey has also requested the extradition of some people, but the Swedish courts have blocked it.

Swedish experts pointed out that while the fake hanging was in poor taste, it was fully in line with the country’s free speech laws.

The prosecution said on Monday that a defamation complaint had been dismissed and decided not to open an investigation.

We knew it wasn’t a crime because we have people who work with the law in our group, says Andreas.

We don’t try to break the law and do what we can to protest, he adds.

A sign that their action was perceived as harmless by the Swedes, it took place in broad daylight, in full view of passers-by.

People came to ask: What is it? Interesting, is it Erdogan? No one cared when we did.

The group is organizing a demonstration against the Turkish regime and Sweden’s NATO membership on Saturday in Stockholm.

After last week’s stunt, a small left-leaning newspaper launched a competition for satirical cartoons of Erdogan, with a prize of 10,000 Swedish crowns (about $950). -AFP