Inaugurated by President Joko Widodo, here are the benefits of the Kuwil Kawangkoan Dam for the community





Kuwil Dam in Kuwil Village, Kalawat District, North Minahasa (Minut) Regency will soon be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo on Thursday (19/1/2023). Manado, BeritaManado.com — Kuwil Kawangkoan Dam in Kalawat District, North Minahasa Regency (Minut) will soon be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo on Thursday (1/19/2023). The construction of this mega project which consumes a budget of up to trillions of rupees, of course has an important purpose. Here are the benefits of Kuwil dam for people’s life. Construction of Kuwil Kawangkoan Dam started in 2016 with a total cost of IDR 1.9 trillion from the state budget. Kuwil Kawangkoan Dam is said to be a solution to flash flood problem in Manado as it rains almost every time with high intensity. Director of Dams and Lakes Airlangga Patjiono said Kuwil Kawangkoan Dam is an embankment, random, rocky dam with a vertical core 67 meters high, the top of the dam is 420 meters long and can contain a volume of water of 23 million cubic meters. . Governor Olly Dondokambey and Regent of Minut Joune Ganda take a close look at the construction of the Kawangkoan Kuwil Bendunhan. Kuwil Kawangkoan Dam has the advantage of supplying water to Manado City, North Minahasa Regency, Bitung City and Special Economic Zone at 4.5 cubic meters per second. Next, the flood control benefits in Manado and surrounding areas are 470 cubic meters per second, and there is potential for a 2 si 0.7 megawatt micro-hydropower plant, Airlangga explained. The head of the Sulawesi River Basin Agency (BWSS) I, Kabalai Komang Sudana, explained that the existence of the Kuwil Kawangkoan dam was part of the emergency response plan considering that it can accommodate a volume of water enough important. Because the dam is so big, we also have to pay attention to the impacts. When a flood arrives that exceeds the flow, we must jointly anticipate it, he said. Komang Sudana explained that when the water flow is large enough, it will be accommodated at the gate of the dam. When the dam is full, the water is received in the spillway designed to accommodate the discharge of overflow water. If the spillway is not enough, the dam gate can be opened by coordinating with governor, regional police chief, military commander, BNPB, Basarnas if undesirable things happen, Sudana said explaining the scheme of operation of the dam. Governor Olly Dondokambey said the operation of the Kuwil Kawangkoan Dam would reduce the flooding problem. Because there are two main rivers flowing through Manado, namely the Sawangan River and the Tondano River. Thus, the Kuwil Dam can be an important element in overcoming the problem of flooding and of course bringing blessings to the people of North Sulawesi, Olly explained. Olly Dondokambey during the initial filling of the Kuwil Kawangkoan Dam reservoir. The governor also said that this place was not only a dam of Kuwil but became a tourist place, because in Minut there are many cultural relics such as Waruga. (Semen of Alfrits) Latest news Marching together to attend inflation coordination meeting, Ganjar Pranowo amazed by James Sumendap’s unique style

