Notes on the rape of Donald Trump in the deposition of E. Jean CarrollRead completely





Donald Trump’s deposition in a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who claims he raped her has been unsealed, showing how the former president repeatedly insulted his accuser.

Trump was questioned under oath in October 2022 as part of the lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle columnist who accused the former president of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman locker room in New York. in the mid 1990s.

Carroll is now suing Trump for remarks he made while denying the charges, including saying in interviews, and later again via his Truth Social account, that she’s “not my type.”

Carroll is also suing the former president for battery after New York’s Adult Survivors Act took effect on Nov. 24, 2022, which gives alleged victims of adult sexual assault one year to sue even if the deadline for prescription has expired.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the America First Policy Institute Agenda Summit in Washington, DC on July 26, 2022. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Trump’s deposition in October was released after a New York judge dismissed Trump’s “absurd” attempt to have the two lawsuits filed against him by Carroll dismissed.

Unsealed testimony reveals that Trump repeatedly insulted Carroll, including calling her a “crazy job,” a “liar” and “mentally ill,” and also suggested she enjoyed being sexually assaulted while misinterpreting comments she made during a 2019 interview with CNN’s Anderson. Cooper.

Trump also defends his “not my type” remarks while being questioned by Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, and repeatedly denies the rape allegations.

Read Donald Trump’s rape remarks made during the deposition:

[This transcript has been edited for clarity]

“Q: You say she completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded department store in New York and knocked her out within minutes. See that?

“Trump: Yeah

“Q: What does ‘she fainted’ mean?

“Trump: It would be a word, maybe right or wrong, having to do with talking to her and talking to her – doing an act that she said happened, that didn’t happen. And that It’s a nicer word than the word that starts with an F, and it’s a word I used because I thought it would be inappropriate to use the other word.

“Q: OK. I was curious when I read this. So I looked up the word ‘fainting’ in the dictionary, and under the dictionary it means ‘passing out with extreme emotion. “Isn’t that what you meant here?

“Trump: Well, that’s kind of what she said I did to her. She passed out with great emotion. She actually indicated that she liked it. Okay? She did loved it until the commercial break. She said it was very sexy to be raped. Didn’t she say that?

“Q: So, sir, I just want to confirm: is that your testimony that E. Jean Carroll said she loved being sexually abused by you?

“Trump: Well, from his interview with Anderson Cooper, I think that’s what happened. And we can define that. You’ve got to show it. I’m sure you’re going to show it. But she was interviewed by Anderson Cooper, and I think she said rape was sexy – which isn’t, by the way. But I think she said rape was sexy, and that was – she actually said some very strange things, and then she was another person after the—when he said ‘We’re going to take a break right now We’re going to take a break right now’, he didn’t liked what she was saying. He was very upset about what—and then she came back, and she was a very different woman in the second half, so to speak.

“Q: So, again, just so the testimony is clear, because you tend to give long answers. Is that your testimony, sir, that on Anderson Cooper, she – “she” being E. Jean Carroll – indicated on the Anderson Cooper show that she liked it?

“Trump: If you see the first part of his interview, the first part of his interview, before Anderson – freaked out because she wasn’t saying the right thing about him and CNN – it was very hostile. Panicked, he says we’re going to take a break. I think he said it twice. He wanted her to stop. He wanted her to stop talking. If you watch this interview, yes. She said a lot of things in this interview, things that make her into a total liar.

“Q: And so the question I’m asking you is, did she say in that interview that she loved being sexually assaulted by you?

“Trump: Well, she said something along those lines. I mean, you’ll have to take a look at the interview yourself. I believe she said rape was sexy, to which Anderson Cooper is dying. Pause immediately. I think you better watch the interview. I’m sure you did, but you better watch the interview.

“Q: In the interview, when Ms. Carroll said rape was sexy, isn’t it true that she said that was a view held by many other people?

“Trump: Oh, I don’t know. I mean, I don’t know. All I know is I think she said rape is sexy or something, but you’ll have to watch the interview. It’s been a while.

“Q: And just to clarify, I think you said a few minutes earlier that you used the word ‘passed out’ as a synonym for – you said the F-word – for intercourse?

“Trump: Yeah. That’s because that’s what she said.

“Q: What do you mean? She never used the word ‘passed out’.

“Trump: No. She said I did something to her that never happened. There was nothing. I don’t know anything about that crazy job.

“Q: Ok. Then you go on to say in the statement, ‘And even though I’m not supposed to say it, I will.’ Why weren’t you supposed to say it?

“Trump: Because it’s not politically correct to say she’s not my type. Yeah. Because it’s not politically correct to say it, and I know it, but I’ll say it anyway She’s accusing me of rape, a woman I have I have no idea who she is It came out of nowhere She’s accusing me of rape – of raping her, the worst thing ever you can make, the worst accusation. And you know that’s not true too. You’re also a political operative. You’re a disgrace. But she’s accusing me and you of rape, and it never happened. place. And I’ll tell you, I made that statement, and I said, even though it’s politically incorrect, she’s not my type. And it’s 100 percent true. She’s not not my type.

“Q: And when you say ‘not my type’… The point of saying she’s not my type is to persuade people that you didn’t rape her because she didn’t. wasn’t attractive enough, was it?

“Trump: When I say she’s not my type, I’m saying she’s not a woman who ever attracts me. There’s no reason for me to be attracted to her. is just… it’s not even meant to be an insult. I would never be attracted to her. Now, some people might be attracted to her. I would never be attracted to her. So, in addition to the fact that it never happened, it could never happen – so I say it’s politically incorrect to say that basically she’s not my type on top of everything else.”

