Larger bench formed to hear Imran’s plea against ECP – Newspaper





LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Tuesday constituted a five-member wider bench to rule on the petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the Electoral Commission proceedings of Pakistan (ECP) to ban him from leading his party.

Last week, a single bench, including Justice Jawad Hassan, recommended the Chief Justice form a larger bench on the issue.

The Chief Justice constituted the largest bench headed by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan and comprising Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza, Justice Shahid Karim, Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry and Justice Jawad Hassan. The list of causes of the larger bench has not yet been published.

In this case, the single bench had already prevented the ECP from taking adverse action against Imran Khan in a procedure aimed at preventing him from leading the party following his disqualification from the NA-95 constituency (Mianwali- 1) for allegedly filing incorrect asset declarations.

The ECP had sued Mr Khan after disqualifying him from his seat in Mianwali over the Toshakhana case. Mr. Khan, through lawyer Syed Ali Zafar, had challenged the assumption of jurisdiction by the ECP through the issuance of the challenged order and notice. He asked for the interpretation of Articles 218(3) and 219, read together with Articles 4 and 5 of the Constitution and Sections 8(c) and 9 of the Elections Act in the light of Article 62(f) of the Constitution. The lawyer pointed out that a reference against Mr Khan had been submitted to the NA President who had sent it to the ECP to decide the case.

The lawyer argued that the central point involved in this case was whether the ECP could pass a declaration, which was not mentioned in Article 218(3).

It argues that the ECP could not issue the disputed notice to the petitioner since he never made a statement against him under section 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

He asked the court to declare the notice given to the petitioner illegal and unconstitutional.

Posted in Dawn, January 18, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1732199/larger-bench-formed-to-hear-imrans-plea-against-ecp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos