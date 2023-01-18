Michael Cohen meets with New York prosecutors investigating Trump Org. and payments from Stormy Daniels





New York CNN—

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, met with the Manhattan District Attorneys’ Office on Tuesday in the clearest sign that prosecutors are focusing on Trump organizations’ involvement in the payouts. money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Arriving at the building, Cohen said he was complying with a request to meet with prosecutors.

Called. I was asked to come in. That’s what we did, he said.

About 90 minutes later, Cohen left with his attorney, Lanny Davis, and said, “The meeting went very well. He added that prosecutors had asked him not to disclose the substance of what was discussed, but, Cohen said, it looks like I’ll likely meet with them again.

Davis said he thought prosecutors were serious about the investigation.

Cohen has already met with Manhattan prosecutors 13 times during their extensive investigation into the Trump Org. Their meeting on Tuesday is the first in over a year.

The DA investigation returned to the $130,000 payment made to Daniels to prevent him from going public with an affair with Trump just before the 2016 election, people familiar with the matter said. Trump denied the affair.

The district attorney’s office also contacted Keith Davidson, who represented Daniels in the secret money deal, in recent weeks, but he was not called for an interview, a person familiar with the matter said. .

Cohen was a key player in the silencing scheme. He facilitated payments and was reimbursed by the Trump Org. for advancing the money to Daniels. Cohen pleaded guilty to nine federal charges, including campaign finance violations, and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Prosecutors are also investigating potential insurance fraud after new material uncovered from the New York Attorney General’s civil investigation into the accuracy of the Trump Organizations’ financial statements, the people said.

The Trump Organization was fined $1.6 million on Friday after being found guilty last month of a decade-long tax evasion scheme.

Bragg told CNN on Friday that the sentencing represents the closure of a chapter in the bureaus investigation, but they are moving on to the next phase.

It will go as long as the facts and the law require, Bragg said when asked how much longer the years-long investigation would continue. But as I said today, we have closed a very important chapter. So a good chunk of the year has been focused on this very, very big chapter and now we’re moving on to the next chapter.

Bragg inherited an investigation focused on the accuracy of Trump organizations’ financial statements, but he did not allow prosecutors to move forward to seek an indictment. At the time, he said that when the investigation was complete he would publicly announce charges or that the investigation was closed.

This story has been updated with additional details.

