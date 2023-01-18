Kupas Tuntas – President Jokowi warns of rising food prices and political year ahead of 2024 elections

President Jokowi at the opening of the All-Indonesia Regional Chiefs National Coordination Meeting in Bogor. Tuesday (1/17/23). Photo: special

Kupastuntas.co, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo reminded regional leaders to be cautious about the problem of rising food prices. Area leaders are asked to check conditions on the ground frequently.

President Jokowi said the most notable increase in food prices has been from rice to chicken meat. Currently, food price increases are occurring in many regions.

“Beware of the so-called increase in rice. I warned Bulog two days ago about this problem. Because in the field, 79 regions, rice has experienced a significant increase. Regarding eggs, 89 regions have also experienced the same, Chicken meat races in 75 regions have increased,” Jokowi said during the opening of the 2023 national coordination meeting of regional leaders and heads of state institutions across Indonesia at the Sentul International Convention Center (SICC), Bogor Regency, West Java, Tuesday (1/17/23).

Jokowi asked regional chiefs to check conditions on the ground directly.

“Here, please, regents, mayors, governors, enter the market frequently, properly check on the ground whether the data provided is consistent with facts on the ground. Check directly on the ground,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi also asked the Central Statistical Agency (BPS) to provide the data as is to the heads of regions. Jokowi also reminded local governments to be careful in managing water and public transport tariffs.

“So the BPS in the regions, inform the heads of regions as they are. Also pay attention to the tariffs set by the government and the local authorities. I will give an example of treatment of the tariffs of the drinking water company (PDAM ), be careful. This can lead to higher inflation. Don’t do this until the PDAM has gone up more than 100% because the data coming to me is there,” he said.

Jokowi called on local governments to brand according to the potential of their respective regions. Because current regional branding is similar.

“I must remind you that we have 514 districts and cities and now provinces have also been added, so there are a total of 38 provinces. Be careful with town planning,” Jokowi said.

She says. the local government must design its territory well. According to him, each region must show its own advantages, without even looking alike.

“All urban neighborhoods need to start designing their cities well. To make every city and neighborhood different. Maximize the potential of existing regions, create a master plan that really has a vision for the future. All of our cities/regencies will not be the same,” he said. He said the regional government must prepare industries that match the regional potential.

Further, President Jokowi cautioned all regional leaders regarding political stability ahead of the 2024 elections. Jokowi requested regional leaders to maintain a conducive situation.

“The issue of political stability and security leads to the 2024 elections. I really ask you to maintain a conducive situation,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi called on regional leaders to ensure that the people do not become victims of politics, especially identity politics, which often occurs in elections. “Maintaining that our society does not become a victim of politics. This is called identity politics,” he said.

Jokowi also notified the Indonesian National Army (TNI) and the Indonesian Police (Polri). Jokowi asked TNI/Polri members not to engage in practical politics. “And I must remind you that the TNI and Polri do not engage in practical politics,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi also asked TNI and Polri to map potential vulnerabilities. He asked the security forces to be ready to supervise the political year.

“Map the names of potential vulnerabilities, don’t rush here and there after a new incident. Whose fault is it, whose fault is it,” he said.

Additionally, Jokowi has asked all of his staff to go into the field more often. Thus, cases of identity politics can be resolved immediately.

“You really have to have this year to enter the political year, you have to have sensitivity and go to the field often so that small incidents can be appeased immediately. I really entrust this matter,” Jokowi said.

Not only that, President Jokowi also warned regional leaders on the importance of freedom of religion. Jokowi said every religion has the same right to worship.

“Then, while also meeting with regents and mayors. Regarding freedom of worship and freedom of religion. Be careful. Those who are Christians, Catholics, Hindus and Confucians, be careful. They have the same right to have the same rights in terms of freedom of religion and worship,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi pointed out that religion and worship are guaranteed by the constitution. He asked that every regional leader understand this. Jokowi does not want the constitution to be undone by a deal.

“Religion and worship are guaranteed by our constitution, guaranteed by the Constitution of 194

5 Article 29 paragraph 2. Again guaranteed by the constitution. This must know. The Dandim, the police chief, the regional police chief, the regional commander must understand this, the prosecutor’s office. Don’t let the name of the constitution be undone by agreement. The constitution must not be undone by agreement,” he said.

President Jokowi expressed his gratitude to all parties who helped deal with the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia. Jokowi said the Covid-19 had been well controlled.

“Thank God we managed to manage the pandemic and control it well and we can also manage economic stability. We will maintain it in order to be in a very good position,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi said vaccination results have so far reached 448 million doses. It is the result of the cooperation of all parties up to the RT level. “This is what allows us to solve the Covid well. Ask in other countries, is there a treatment as complete as ours?” he said. (DTC)

This news was published in the daily Kupas Tuntas edition of Wednesday, January 18, 2023 under the title “President Jokowi warns against rising food prices”