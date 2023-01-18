Imran hints at his return to the National Assembly





LAHORE:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has hinted that he will return to the National Assembly on Monday for a consultation with the Treasury benches “on a provisional configuration to be put in place after the dissolution” of the lower house of parliament.

Addressing a select group of journalists here, Imran predicted that the next general elections will be held in the country in two to three months. Without their presence, he added, the government would consult the current leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Raja Riaz, about the caretaker government.

He pointed out that “the PTI has now decided” to give Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a hard time and promised that “it [Shehbaz Sharif] will have sleepless nights in the days to come”. He claimed that some members of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) National Assembly wanted to join the PTI.

“Some PM-N deputies of the National Assembly are in contact with the PTI and they have expressed their interest in joining our camp. We will test them before giving them party membership,” Imran said, adding that he had seen elections taking place in March or April.

On local body elections in Sindh, the PTI leader said that the main reasons for their defeat were weaknesses in party organization and rigging by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), adding that the “Bajwa doctrine still persists”, a reference to former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Regarding the economic situation, Imran said, the government was in a difficult situation. “Finance Minister Ishaq Dar needed to raise oil prices last night, but he didn’t. After that, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will not continue its program. They [the government] are very stuck”.

On the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Imran said the future of the party is tied to the PTI. “The Q-League [candidates] have a better chance of winning the next elections if they run on our party lists,” he said, adding that he also wanted “the alliance arrangement to end.”

Responding to a question, the former prime minister pointed out that the PTI would be organizing nationwide protests against the arrest of journalist Shahid Aslam, who was arrested for sharing the ex-army chief’s tax information , General (retired) Bajwa.

Later, PTI leader Farrukh Habib told the media that the PTI called a meeting of its top leadership to deliberate on issues related to the National Assembly as well as the dissolution of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. .

Habib called for “truth and reconciliation” to bury the bitterness that currently reigns in the country. “The President of the PTI has shown magnanimity in offering truth and reconciliation, despite our party being the victim of atrocities and discrimination,” he added.

“Let’s speak the truth and come to terms with the truth, and hold immediate general elections,” he said. He expressed concern that the country was on the brink of default and “under the IMF programme, the government has no choice but to increase electricity and gas prices, which would lead to more inflation”.

Meanwhile, speaking to a private TV channel, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the government would “welcome back” PTI MPs to the National Assembly if they were to return, but backed that any discussion of setting up a guardian can only take place once the government’s mandate expires in August.

He said: “Of course we will welcome them [back] in the assembly because even when they left, we said it was an undemocratic decision.

The Home Secretary claimed: “They (the PTI MPs) will have to withdraw their resignation to return [to the National Assembly] […] and will have to come and sit in the assembly.

