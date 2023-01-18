Donald Trump will participate in the 2024 presidential election in South Carolina





South Carolina holds outsized influence as one of the first states to hold presidential nominating contests during election years.

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump will be joined by two of his most prominent South Carolina supporters at the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid (Picture: AP/File)

Former Republican President Donald Trump will make the first public appearance of his 2024 presidential race in the early-voting state of South Carolina on Jan. 28 since announcing his candidacy in November, his campaign said Tuesday.

Two well-known Republicans from South Carolina – US Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Trump’s staunchest supporters, and Governor Henry McMaster – will join Trump at the State House in Columbia as he unveils the leadership team of his campaign, according to the announcement.

In 2016, when South Carolina was the third state after Iowa and New Hampshire, Trump’s statewide victory helped cement his status as a Republican frontrunner. Democratic President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 state primary was a crucial turning point for his candidacy after his poor performance in the first two nominating contests.

Democrats, with Biden’s backing, recently moved to make South Carolina their first primary in 2024, in part because party leaders view Iowa, traditionally the leading state, as too white to reflect the entire electorate.

The Republicans chose to maintain the traditional sequence for the first three states: Iowa, New Hampshire then South Carolina.

Trump has not entered the campaign trail since he officially began his presidential run in November, instead making occasional guest appearances at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Two other South Carolina Republicans – former Gov. Nikki Haley and U.S. Senator Tim Scott – are seen as potential rivals for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

