Iran very satisfied with the thaw in relations between Turkey and Syria





Iran said on Tuesday it was very pleased with the December start of the first direct talks between Ankara and Damascus since the outbreak of civil war in Syria more than a decade ago. Relations between Turkey and Syria broke down after Ankara began backing rebel efforts to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Assad a terrorist in 2017 and refused to acknowledge the power of Syrian leaders. But Russia, an ally of Damascus, managed to organize the first direct meeting between the Syrian and Turkish defense ministers since 2011 in Moscow in December. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, whose government also strongly supports Assad, said Tehran fully supports reconciliation efforts. We are very happy that relations between Damascus and Ankara are changing, Amir-Abdollahian told reporters after talks in Ankara with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. We believe that any positive development in Ankara-Damascus relations will benefit our region and our countries, the Iranian Foreign Minister said. Cavusoglu said he intended to hold his first official meeting with the Syrian Foreign Minister in the coming period. Cavusoglu previously suggested he could meet his Syrian counterpart next month for talks aimed at arranging a historic summit between Assad and Erdogan. Today we stressed that Iran’s contribution to this process is very important, Cavusoglu said. Read more: US urges EU, UK to designate IRGC as terrorist (State Dept.) Iran arrested at least 96 Kurds in first half of 2023, rights group says Turkey’s top diplomat visits US to try to mend rocky ties

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/middle-east/2023/01/17/Iran-very-pleased-by-thaw-in-Turkey-s-ties-with-Syria The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos