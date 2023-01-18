Politics
Opened by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, the Governor of North Sumatra and the Regent of Karo attended the national coordination meeting
Sumatra North,TuntasOnline.com- Governor of North Sumatra (North Sumatra) Edy Rahmayadi has said that to face 2023, regional leaders, the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) and all elements of society, must strengthen cooperation, as in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This was conveyed by Governor Edy Rahmayadi after attending the National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) of Regional and Forkopimda Chiefs across Indonesia in 2023 regarding boosting economic growth and controlling inflation in Sentul International Convention Center including Kar Bogor Regent, West Java, Tuesday (1/17)
“I completely agree with what President Jokowi said earlier at the opening of the national coordination meeting. We can control Covid-19 well through cooperation from the center to the villages, working together. So, facing 2023, we also need to strengthen cooperation,” said Edy Rahmayadi.
According to Edy Rahmayadi, the good cooperation of regional chiefs, Forkopimda and all elements of North Sumatran society is believed to be able to cope with the economic turmoil expected to occur in 2023. He also called on the public to remain optimistic about 2023.
Then, said Edy, the achievements in 2022 will be good start-up capital. In 2022, the positive economic growth is 4.97%, inflation is maintained at 5.03%, which is lower than the national average. The provincial government of North Sumatra also received appreciation from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Interior for the results of its inflation control efforts, and the revenue realization of the APBD increased by 48 .31%.
In his address, Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on all regional leaders and Bank Indonesia to work hard to deal with inflation which is a scourge for all countries.
“The global situation is still not easy and now the scourge of all countries is inflation. It is the scourge of all countries. We should also be grateful that our inflation was last at 5.5% .of our hard work,” the president said.
“I request all governors, regents and mayors, as well as Bank Indonesia, to continue to monitor the prices of goods and services on the ground, so that they are always detected as early as possible before the major incident occurs so that we can pursue it and we anticipate that it will be resolved.” , did he declare.
The President also recalled the increase in the price of foodstuffs, in particular rice. According to the president, currently the price of rice has increased significantly in 79 regions. Besides rice, egg prices also rose in 89 regions, tomatoes rose in 82 regions, and purebred chicken meat rose in 75 regions.
“Please regents, mayors, governors frequently visit the market, properly check on the ground whether the data provided is consistent with the facts on the ground. Do not let this happen, it is not the season now, the one called subordinate ABS (as long as you’re satisfied)’ Sir, okay, sir. Nothing has gone up, sir. Prices are stable, sir, thunk’. I checked directly on the ground. are,” he said.
In addition, the President also asked regional leaders to be careful in determining tariffs that fall under the authority of regional governments, for example water and transport tariffs. The head of state called for the tariff adjustment to be calculated with precision as it could potentially increase the rate of inflation in the area.
“Things related to transportation tariffs, for example, PDAM tariffs, pay attention to whether it can lead to an increase in inflation. So the calculation is correct, if it is still strong, it is retained, s “It’s not strong, it will increase well but as little as possible. Don’t let the PDAM increase more than 100% because the data that came to me is there,” he added.
The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia also requested the Ministry of Interior and Bank Indonesia to continue to transmit information to the regions so that the regions have inflation data. In addition, the President also recalled a number of efforts that could be made by regional leaders to intervene in the rise in inflation in their regions.
“Everyone already knows how to cover transport costs, increase productivity of farmers, for example tomatoes are expensive, order tomatoes to plant, peppers are expensive, order peppers to plant. I don’t have to repeat myself,” he concluded.
Accompanying the President at the event were Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law and Security Mahfud Md, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy , Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and Attorney General ST. Burhanuddin. (wan/TO)
