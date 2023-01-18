All the Ways Donald Trump Will Likely Handle Ron DeSantis in 2024





While we don’t know what other names the ex-president will reserve for the governor, we do know he likes to shoot the heights of his opponents and would bet big bucks he’d hear a little Ron before the round was over. electoral. . Names, as indicated by the above, also tend to be very juvenile, so Rotten Ron definitely has to be in the cards.

woman insults

As Ted Cruz can tell you, Donald Trump doesn’t have stockings (and neither does Ted, so they make a good pair). During the 2016 election, Trump threatened via tweet to spill the wick on Heidi Cruz. He later shared an image featuring a side-by-side of Melania Trump and an unflattering photo of Ms Cruz, with the caption No Need To ‘Spill The Beans. Pictures are worth a thousand words. (Senator Cruz replied: Real men don’t try to intimidate women. That’s not an action of strength. It’s an action of weakness. It’s an action of fear. small, mean-spirited man who is intimidated by strong women. Then he quickly grew suspicious of Trump and is now one of his biggest supporters.)

Trump has previously referenced Casey DeSantis, saying before midterms, of the governor: If he showed up, I’ll tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anyone other than maybe his wife, who really runs his campaign.

Insinuating his opponent’s father was involved in terrible times in US history

Speaking of Cruz, during the same presidential campaign, Trump suggested that the Texas senators’ father was involved in the JFK assassination. What could he find about Rons’ father? We can’t be sure, but it wouldn’t be at all out of place for him to write something on Truth Social like, Hearing Little Rons’ dad cut the brakes on the fateful flight of JFK Jr., a puppy sick if that’s true!

I invented it

Like Regina George before him, Trump takes great pleasure in asserting that Ron DeSantis was not someone he single-handedly elected governor of Florida the first time around. On Monday, indeed, he declared, I had him elected, purely and simply. Last November, he said the same thing, but this time, in the fog of anger, he also hinted that he had committed a major crime in the process, writing on Truth Social:

I also fixed his campaign, which had completely collapsed. I was everything to Ron, and he beat [Andrew] Gillum, but after the race, when votes were stolen by the corrupt electoral process in Broward County, and Ron was losing ten thousand votes a day, along with current Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and the US prosecutors, and the theft of ballots was immediately ended, just before they ran out of the votes needed to win. I saved his election from being stolen.

