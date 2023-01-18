Opinion: One day oil may no longer be bought in dollars but in yuan





Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the China-Arab summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh on December 9, 2022.-/AFP/Getty Images Rashid Husain Syed is a Toronto-based journalist, consultant and energy analyst who has lived in Saudi Arabia for a quarter of a century. Since the 1970s agreement between Saudi Arabia and the United States, making the US dollar the currency of global oil trade, the dollar has remained the world’s dominant currency. The arrangement meant that any country buying oil, from Somalia and Ethiopia to Europe, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and China, all needed US dollars. This ensured the dominance of the US dollar in the global financial system. Some media speculated that one of the reasons for the removal of Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi was the challenge they posed to use the US dollar as currency for their oil trade. With the rise of China as an emerging power and the world’s largest importer of crude, the decades-old arrangement of maintaining the US dollar as the currency of global oil trade is under attack and may one day disappear. Addressing the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) during his visit to Saudi Arabia in December, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the Gulf monarchs to make full use of the Shanghai Oil and Gas Exchange to carry out oil and gas sales using Chinese currency. The Chinese daily Global Times reported on December 8 that discussions to switch to the use of the Chinese yuan in the Sino-Saudi oil settlement are increasing. The change is deemed necessary by observers in both countries given the growing militarization of the dollar-dominated financial system, the Global Times said. In March 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia was in active talks with Beijing to price some of its oil sales to China in yuan. The talks had been going on for six years, but accelerated as the Saudis grew increasingly uncomfortable with Washington’s backing down from its security commitments to defend the kingdom, sources told the WSJ. In the scenario presented, Riyadh and its other Gulf Arab allies viewed Beijing as an emerging military power and a potential ally. Admittedly, Riyadh and Beijing are also aware of the consequences of such a move towards the yuan. China and Saudi Arabia are deeply exposed to the US economy. China holds less than $1 trillion in US Treasuries. Saudi Arabia also has significant dollar-denominated assets, including $121 billion in US Treasuries and $608 billion in US stock markets. Any change to a yuan settlement will only be gradual, especially since most Middle Eastern currencies are pegged to the dollar, the global market is too large, and the yuan is still not liquid enough. Aware of the hurdles in the process, the joint statement issued at the end of Xi’s visit to Riyadh does not mention any agreement on using the yuan for their oil trade. But the two countries are moving. For Riyadh, ignoring Chinese demand to use the yuan, for at least part of its oil trade, may not be possible for long. A start has been made.

