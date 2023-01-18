Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells ministers to avoid unnecessary comments on films; netizens say “Duniya Jhukegi Meri Jaan”
The Pathaan controversy was widely covered by the media. In fact, all foreign news outlets picked up on the Besharam Rang controversy where politicians and many religious leaders talked about how the tangerine bikini worn by Deepika Padukone had hurt Hindu feelings. As we know, saffron (Bhagwa) is associated with Hindutva and Hindu religion. There was a huge boycott call for the film. It was reported that multiplex owners in Gujarat requested government intervention as they received threats not to screen the film. Now it is reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked his ministers not to comment on the movies unnecessarily.
As we know, there are only 400 days left before the national elections. He appears to have told the cabinet that the hard work of ministers is being drowned out due to statements by some politicians on the films. He said these comments are dominating headlines on news channels and the work is being lost sight of. As we know, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narrotam Mishra has made many comments about the orange bikini. Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam says the makers are keeping mum as they want cheap publicity from the controversy. Fans hailed this move by the Indian Prime Minister. Check out the reactions on social media…
Earlier this month, Suniel Shetty met with Yogi Adityanath and said he should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into this Bollywood boycott campaign taking place on social media. While the PM has not taken the name of Pathaan, one wonders what the leaders of the marginal groups will say now!
