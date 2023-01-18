Donald Trump to evangelicals: You can’t break up with me because I break up with you first





Since Donald Trump launched his third presidential bid in November, several high-profile evangelical leaders and activists have signaled they want a new standard bearer to lead the Republican Party through 2024. Unsurprisingly, those objections don’t sit well. to the former President. It’s a sign of disloyalty, he told Real Americas Voice on Monday after host David Brody referenced evangelical criticism of Trump. There is great disloyalty in the world of politics, and that is a sign of disloyalty.

Trump then argued that he deserved the devotion of the religious right because no one has ever done more for the right to life than Donald Trump. I put three Supreme Court justices who all voted [to overturn Roe v. Wade]. They won, they finally won.

Last month, I spoke to some of the evangelical leaders Trump is now going after, including Family Leader Chairman Bob Vander Plaats, who said a silent majority was forming among opposing conservatives. to another Trump candidacy. A prominent evangelical leader, who asked to remain anonymous in our conversation, argued that dislike of Trump stems from the idea that Republicans would be crushed in the general election if Trump won another Republican primary.

The first signs of Republican eligibility issues emerged midterm, where Democrats beat expectations, keeping the Senate and yielding only a narrow majority to Republicans in the House. In a widely circulated Washington Times column, Everett Piper, the former president of an evangelical university, accused Trump of bleeding the possibility of a dry red wave. The lesson of this midterm is simple and clear: Mr. Trump’s endorsements have hindered rather than helped the long-awaited red wave, and his petty selfishness could likely lead to another round of trickle-down losses in the days to come. , Piper wrote in a midterm autopsy. The record of last week is simple: Donald Trump must go. If he is our candidate in 2024, we will be destroyed.

Trump, however, blames the GOP’s most recent election failures on the feet of evangelical leaders. I was a little disappointed because I thought they could have fought a lot harder in the election, he told Real Americas Voice. A lot of them didn’t fight or weren’t really there to fight, and that energized the Democrats.

