Gunman Dressed As Lawyer Kills Prominent Lawyer In Pakistan Courtroom





A gunman dressed in a full magistrate’s robe shot and killed a prominent lawyer in a courtroom in northwest Pakistan on Monday, police said.

The assailant, who was arrested on the spot, had opened fire on Abdul Latif Afridi, former president of the Pakistani lawyers’ union and prominent figure in the community, fatally wounding him. The attack took place at the High Court in Peshawar.

The attacker, Adnan Khan, previously accused Afridi of orchestrating the 2015 murder of his father, Samiullah Khan, who was also a lawyer, said Naeem Khan, a police officer.

The shooter fired six shots into the chest of 79-year-old Afridi from less than a meter away, eyewitness and legal assistant Muhammad Rizwan told AFP.

Officers investigate the crime scene after, according to police, a gunman killed Abdul Latif Afridi, a lawyer and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan, in Peshawar, Pakistan on 16 January 2023. FAYAZ AZIZ / REUTERS

According to Rizwan, as the shooter surrendered to the police, he said, “Don’t shoot, I had a fight with him and I got my revenge.”

It is unclear how the attacker managed to sneak into the court building with a handgun. The killing was condemned by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, government officials, politicians and lawyers.

In a statement, Sharif expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, of which Peshawar is the capital. Its main rival, the party of opposition leader and former prime minister Imran Khan, is in power in the provincial assembly.

Sharif described Afridi as “a seasoned jurist and a courageous politician who was known for his uprightness”.

Prior to his murder, Samiullah Khan, the assailant’s father, represented Shakil Afridi, the Pakistani doctor who helped the CIA find al-Qaeda mastermind Osama bin Laden. Bin Laden was killed in 2011 by Navy SEALs during a raid on his hideout in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

The doctor carried out a false vaccination campaign which made it possible to locate and identify Bin Laden. The doctor and lawyer killed on Monday are unrelated.

In 2012, Pakistan sentenced Shakil Afridi to 33 years in prison for allegedly providing money and medical care to Islamic militants in a former tribal area. Afridi and his family have denied these accusations.

Pakistan was outraged that it was kept in the dark before the SEAL operation. Washington demanded Afridi’s release but Islamabad resisted the demand, saying he violated Pakistani law. The doctor was never formally charged in the bin Laden case.

AFP contributed to this report.

