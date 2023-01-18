A few ministers from Malaysia’s new cabinet are offering citizens a breath of fresh air as they pay surprise visits to see what is affecting public services, but the winds of change have not gathered enough strength for real reform.

The first place Anthony Loke visited on his first day as Malaysia’s new transport minister was not his office but a train station in Selangor. Wearing a black cap and mask with simple clothes and pants, he stood among commuters to find out what a typical citizen does during rush hour. Service interruptions, breakdowns and delays are commonplace in the Selangors Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system, with a serious six-day shutdown at 16 LRT stations just weeks before.

Loki went unexpectedly, accompanied by two assistants.

The conditions on the train were very cramped and certainly uncomfortable for (sic) the passengers, it job on social networks. Three days later he encounter the SLR management team to directly discuss how to resolve these issues.

It was not the first time that Loke had gone on an undercover mission to check Malaysia’s public transport system on the spot. During his previous term (2018-2020) as Minister of Transport, he visited the SLR and the commuter rail system to get first-hand, unfiltered information on the status of operations. In his new term, he did it almost every week and even earned the nickname undercover minister.

However, it is worth asking whether the benefits of such incognito field trips are more theoretical or superficial than real.

This hands-on approach is like blusakan, a practice popularized by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. A Javanese term, loosely translated as making an entrance, blusakan originates from a habit apparently of a Susuhunan of Surakarta, King Pakubuwono V (r.1820-1823). As mayor of Solo, Jokowi used blusakan listen carefully to their constituents and effectively solve community problems. It’s a practice he continued as mayor of Jakarta and even as president.

The author, in conversations with Indonesian voters, learned that Widodos blusakan was aimed at combating the culture of asal Bapak senang (ABS), translated as long as my boss (minister) is happy, euphemistically used by subordinates to mean that they only brought good news to their bosses. The term would have been used frequently during the tenure of Indonesia’s first President Sukarnos, when his supporters presented him with nothing but rosy reports.

It’s probably not too different from the political or bureaucratic culture that exists in Malaysia. It is tempting for officers and officials in ministers’ entourages to present only a rosy or positive picture of reality because they fear that to do otherwise will attract blame or risk being put in the bad books. of their superiors. This is all the more true for a country with a high rate Hofstede Power Distance Index like Malaysia, created from the dual hierarchical forces of historic colonialism and psychological feudalism (i.e. absolute loyalty of subordinates, even in the event of potential violation of established norms or values ​​of the company). Malaysia is a country where the pecking order needs no justification, the ideal boss is a benevolent boss, and challenges to leadership are not well received.

A recent example illustrates the above argument. At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassins visits to help fulfillment centers and hospitals have been choreographed to make everything seem under control. This was even when photographs and videos from the emergency department at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in July 2021 looked like footage from a disaster movie. Likewise, ministers who officer relief efforts during large-scale events mitigate the plight of flood victims, as they seem to spend more time in their offices or meeting rooms than in the field.

Anthony Loke must be aware of this irony. In a interview at Astro Awani on January 6, 2023, he told the host that if he made an official visit somewhere, his entire experience would be on display and everything he used or saw would be at his operational best. Loke compared this to the Potemkin villages (in Soviet Russia), as such organized tours mask the far worse lived experiences of ordinary citizens and public transport users.

Also heading into the field unannounced, Lokes’ colleague, Health Minister Zaliha Mustafa learned on long waiting times and inadequate facilities in government clinics and hospitals directly to patients; and local government development minister Nga Kor Ming discovered that public toilets in Independence Square had broken taps, no soap and cracked ceilings.

With this kind of practical experience, a minister’s views in policy discussions would carry more weight when he or she pushes for workable solutions.

However, it is worth asking whether the benefits of such incognito field trips are more theoretical or superficial than real. Beyond the rare spectacle of seeing a down-to-earth, hands-on minister, it would perhaps be a stretch to assume that these practices could bring about profound cultural change. Probably the most tangible changes from Malaysian ministers blusakan might just result in quick fixes that would have easily been made anyway.

Even if we assume that deeper changes in Malaysian political culture can be brought about, such practices by ministers may be too limited, selective and ultimately unsustainable. Experiencing the full commute of a daily commuter may take too long for a minister with a busy schedule.

Despite all this, even if Malaysians see a humble politician doing blusakan occasionally it may still be worth it. The turbulent last years of Malaysian politics are sordid reminders of the deep double standards between political elites and the Malaysian public. Ministers who can show they understand some of the feelings of voters would fare much better than those who continue to stay in their comfortable homes, or Elysiuma derogatory reference to the elites who live in the skies, out of reach of the rest of the country.

2023/17