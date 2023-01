The failure of the battery factory plan hailed by Boris Johnson just a year ago

Administration Britishvolt In mid-January 2022, then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson trumpeted the thousands of skilled jobs the Britishvolt gigafactory was meant to create. Almost exactly a year later, the site on the outskirts of Blyth, Northumberland, is deserted except for two security guards who confirmed no workers were there. Announcing 12 months ago that the government was backing the ambitious project with funds from the Automotive Transformation Fund, Mr Johnson said Britishvolt would employ 3,000 people directly and another 5,000 in the pipeline. Fantastic news that the EV battery pioneer @BritishvoltUK will build a Gigafactory in Northumberland, creating thousands of jobs in our industrial heartlands and boosting the production of electric vehicles as part of our green industrial revolution. https://t.co/l7Uhiii9fb Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 21, 2022 The government was thought to have invested around $100m in the $3.8bn project and last January Mr Johnson said the plant was part of the UK’s global green industrial revolution. Britishvolt planned to manufacture 300,000 battery units a year, meeting the demand for around one in four vehicles sold in the UK market. The plan was to develop the 95-hectare site, where a coal-fired power station once stood, and use Norwegian hydroelectric power transmitted 447 miles under the North Sea via the world’s longest interconnector. An artists first impression of what the site might look like (Britishvolt/PA) When first announced in late 2020, it was hoped the investment would be comparable in the North East to that of Nissan in Sunderland in the 1980s. But the company was unable to secure funding to undertake the project and went into administration with the loss of 300 jobs. Opposing political figures in the North East hope it could still happen. The Mayor of North Tyne, Jamie Driscoll (North of Tyne Combined Authority/PA) Mayor-elect of Labors North of Tyne, Jamie Driscoll, said: This is still the best site in the country for a gigafactory and I’m sure I see value there. And Ian Levy, Tory MP for Red Wall seat Blyth Valley, said he would ask the government to continue its car fund commitment with a future developer. He said: The UK car industry needs a gigafactory of batteries and the Blyth Estuary site is still the best in the country with a huge area, great power connectivity, deep water port, strong labor supply and easy access to the national road network.

