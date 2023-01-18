PM Modi connects with Muslim advice to BJP workers 400 days before 2024 election | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to reach out to minorities, including Muslims, without expecting votes. In his farewell speech at the BJP’s two-day national executive meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, Modi reportedly touched on areas where the party needs strengthening ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“The prime minister called on BJP workers to meet Pasmanda Muslims, the Bohra community, Muslim professionals and educated Muslims without expecting votes in return,” ANI quoted sources as saying.

He also told members to visit universities and churches.

Modi said that under Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat resolution, all states should cooperate with each other and accommodate each other’s language and culture.

Modi also noted that there are nearly 400 days left for the Lok Sabha election in 2024 and called on party members to serve every branch with full dedication in a speech described by several participants as his grand vision to expand. the BJP and lead the country in all its aspects.

He also suggested party workers refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies as they put the party’s development program on the back burner.

Some party leaders often take a critical stance on films, Shah Rukh Khan’s star “Pathaan” being the latest example, for “hurting” people’s feelings.

Modi said people between the ages of 18 and 25 have not witnessed India’s political history and are unaware of the ‘corruption and wrongdoing’ that took place under previous governments .

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that Modi had been emphasizing on raising awareness among all sections of society and said his speech was not that of a political leader, but that of a statesman emphasizing who held the nation above the party.

Modi referred to the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, which was recently held in Varanasi, to celebrate the ancient spiritual ties between the two regions and asked party members to connect with different cultures.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)