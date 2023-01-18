Of course, Ivana left Donald Trump out of her will





Photo: Bob Sacha/Corbis via Getty Images

Would you list your ex in your will? What if they were much richer than you? And also the former president of the United States?

Most of us would answer no to all of these questions. Yet when Forbes revealed the contents of Ivana Trumps on Monday, many treated Donald Trump’s omission as something of a snub. Several headlines highlighted the fact that Trump’s first wife, who died in July at the age of 73, left him nothing.

Despite reports that Ivana left Trump’s inauguration early because she had a bad seat, and a small kerfuffle over Ivana in 2017 suggesting she was the real First Lady, obviously the pair were closer. than most divorced couples. But it had been decades since their separation. The divorce was finalized in 1990 and they were both married twice more (Ivana to Riccardo Mazzucchelli and Rossano Rubicondi; and Donald to Marla Maples and Melania Knauss.) Additionally, Ivana left $34 million in assets, according to probate documents. . Donald’s net worth has always been a tricky question, but as of September 2022, Forbes counts $3.2 billion. While the former president often acts like a guy desperate for money, Ivana probably didn’t see it that way.

So who did Ivana include in her will? Unsurprisingly, most of his wealth will be shared between his three children, Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump. His biggest asset was his New York townhouse, which his children are currently trying to sell for an asking price of $26.5 million (a prominent Upper East Side broker told Curbed that was way too much). ). Whatever the Trump kids get will be split three ways.

The second biggest beneficiary will likely be Dorothy Curry, the former nanny of Trump’s children. Forbes reports:

Curry, whose address appears on probate papers as a middle-class apartment building in Queens, received a condo in Florida that online real estate services valued at more than $1 million. The will also specifies that Curry should receive Ivanas Yorkshire terrier, named Tiger Trump.

Eric described Curry as his second mother, and she remained close to the family for decades after the children grew up, later serving as Ivanas’ assistant. Curry was one of the last people to see Ivana alive and she spoke at her funeral. According to The New York Times, she described how her former employer’s field of dreams had become a swamp of parasites that kept her afloat with illicit dreams and schemes.

Many assumed it was a reference to Rossano Rubicondi, as reported by Nina Burleigh for New York. But while friends held Ivanas’ last ex-husband in low regard, she included him in the will anyway. She wanted to leave him her property in Saint-Tropez, France, but he died in 2021. (It’s unclear who will get the spot now.) Ivana left another Saint-Tropez property to her friend Evelyne Galet, and his clothes to the American. Red Cross and the Salvation Army, with the exception of the furs, which must be sold, with the proceeds going to his children.

If Donald Trump was upset by his exclusion from Ivanas, he didn’t show it. Days before attending his ex-wife’s funeral, he paid tribute to her in an interview with their friend Cindy Adams in the New York Post, saying: She was outstanding. Beautiful inside and out. And for mysterious reasons, Ivana was buried at Bedminster, Trumps Golf Club in New Jersey.

