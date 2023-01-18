NA president accepts resignation of 34 PTI deputies





On Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) denoted 34 PTI MPs after their resignations were accepted by Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The PTI had resigned en masse from the lower house of parliament following the ousting of PTI leader Imran Khan in April last year. Subsequently, the NA president accepted only 11 of the resignations, saying the remaining lawmakers would be called individually for verification.

The notification issued by the election watchdog today, a copy of which is available on Dawn.com, said lawmakers had been denoted with immediate effect.

Denotified legislators include Murad Saeed, Omar Ayub Khan, Asad Qaiser, Pervaiz Khattak, Imran Khattak, Sheharyar Afridi, Ali Amin Khan, Noorul Haq Qadri, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, Asad Umar, Sadaqat Ali Khan, Ghulam Sarwar Khan , Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Mansoor Hayat Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel, Hammad Azhar, Shafqat Mahmood, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Zartaj Gul, Faheem Khan, Saifur Rehman, Muhammad Alamgir Khan, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Aftab Hussain Saddique, Ataullah, Aftab Jehangir, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Muhammad Najeeb Haroon and Qasim Khan Suri.

Two PTI lawmakers elected to reserve seats, Aliya Hamza Malik and Kanwal Shauzab, were also denoted.

In addition to the 34 PTI lawmakers, the ECP also denoted the leader of the Awami Muslim League (AML), Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Late on Tuesday night, PTI Fawad Chaudhry said the party would challenge polls on all vacant seats, adding that former prime minister Imran would be the party’s candidate on 33 seats.

Government’s ousting plan to be completed in weeks

The lawmakers’ denotification comes days after PTI leader Imran said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be tested by a vote of confidence in a tit-for-tat move similar to the one he had himself faced as Prime Minister in April.

With PTI dissident Raja Riaz holding the post of parliamentary party leader in the National Assembly, the PTI fears that he may decide to vote for the Prime Minister if President Dr Arif Alvi asks Shehbaz Sharif to vote out of confidence.

Raja Riaz leads the group of PTI deputies who did not resign when the party decided to leave the assembly following the ousting of Imrans.

In a meeting with reporters at his Zaman Park residence on Monday, Imran said planning and consultations with party leaders as well as legal experts were underway to develop a strategy to prevent the PTI defectors to side with the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition. .

Speaking to the media in Lahore earlier in the day, PTI Fawad Chaudhry said that after the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies, the party would focus on sending the government home.

He said the PTI wanted to sit down with the federal government to work on an electoral framework. He noted that while Pakistan’s economic problems were significant, they could be solved if political stability was brought.

We want the federal government to sit with us for [formulating] an electoral framework. But in the current situation, the federal government is adamant about not holding an election.

He said the PTI had formed a committee headed by Pervaiz Khattak which would go to the NA chairman and demand that party members be assigned the positions of opposition leader, parliamentary leader and chairman of the committee. public accounts.

We hope that the federal government’s eviction plan will be completed in a few weeks.

A new attempt to flee the legislative elections

Reacting to the lawmakers’ denotification, Fawad thanked the NA president for accepting the resignations.

But until you accept another 70 resignations, the positions of NA opposition leader and chairman of the public accounts committee belong to the PTI, he said.

PTI Central Information Secretary Farrukh Habib alleged that the NA President accepted the resignations with bad intentions because he discovered that the PTI intended to depose Raja Riaz as leader of the opposition of the AN.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar alleged that the electoral commission took orders from Avenfield. Another clumsy attempt to flee the general election, he said.

PTI Zulfi Bukhari said the NA chairman said he could not accept resignations collectively and that each lawmaker should check his resignations individually.

Imran Khan is considering returning to the National Assembly to seek a vote of no confidence against Shehbaz Sharif. Within minutes there is massive acceptance, he says.

PTIs resign en masse

The PTI had announced mass resignations from the National Assembly in April last year, a day after party leader Imran Khans was ousted as prime minister in a vote of no confidence and shortly before Shehbaz Sharif be elected to succeed him.

On July 28, 2022, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf accepted the resignation of just 11 PTI MPs who had resigned after the vote of no confidence against the former Prime Minister.

The PTI had first challenged this decision in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on August 1, disputing that it was unsustainable. The IHC, however, had rejected the petition on September 6, 2022.

The party then went to the Supreme Court, asking it to overturn the IHC order, calling it vague, superficial and contrary to law. A decision on PTI’s plea to the Supreme Court is still pending.

Ashraf told a PTI delegation on December 29, 2022 that party lawmakers would be summoned individually to verify their resignations as the latter insisted that they be accepted all at once.

