Sweden’s Erdogan effigy stunt aims to expose ‘dictatorial’ Turkey





Photo taken on January 16, 2023 in Stockholm shows an effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the back of a car of Andreas, 39, a member of the Swedish Solidarity Committee for Rojava, in Stockholm. | Photo credit: AFP

Pro-Kurdish activists in Stockholm who hung an effigy of the Turkish president, further hampering Sweden’s bid for NATO membership, say their stunt was aimed at drawing attention to the ‘dictatorial’ regime in Ankara. The cheeky stunt outside City Hall has infuriated Turkey, which has yet to ratify Sweden’s bid to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine last February. Ankara wants Stockholm to crack down on activists close to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party and those accused of having links to Fethullah Gulen, a US-based preacher wanted for a failed coup in 2016, before approving Sweden’s aspirations to NATO. Andreas, a 39-year-old Swede speaking to AFP on condition that he not reveal his surname, showed a doll resembling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with a rope still tied to his ankles. He and four other activists from Sweden’s pro-Kurdish Rojava Committee hung the effigy upside down. The exhibit was meant to reflect the dark end of late Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1945, when his body was hanged after his execution. Presented as a reminder of the fate of “dictators”, the action was staged and filmed before being broadcast on social networks. The provocation caused outrage. The Swedish ambassador was summoned to Ankara, which denounced it as “terrorism”. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called it “sabotage” and condemned a “mock execution of a democratically elected foreign leader”.

