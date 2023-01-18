Politics
‘India’s best time is coming, connect with all sections’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells BJP workers, sounds bugle for 2024 Lok Sabha elections | India News
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on BJP members to reach out to all sections of society, including minorities such as Bohras, Pasmandas and Sikhs, and work for them without electoral considerations, during his speech to the BJP national executive on Tuesday. In his address, which ended with his remarks, Prime Minister Modi noted that there are nearly 400 days left for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and called on party members to serve every branch with full dedication. in a speech described by several participants as his grand vision to expand the Saffron organization and lead the country in all aspects.
Various party members who were in the audience said the prime minister praised ‘Sufism’ and also asked them to meet professionals from different backgrounds and visit places like universities and churches to connect. with them. The Prime Minister said India’s best era is coming and the party should devote itself to the development of the country and transform “amrit kaal”, the 25-year period until 2047, into “kartavya kaal” (era of homework).
Some insights from Day 2 of the BJP National Executive Meeting. pic.twitter.com/m8GkHGg758
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2023
Sources said he also warned the party against feeling “overconfidence” and cited the example of the loss of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh in 1998 despite the unpopularity of the Congress government. era led by Digvijaya Singh. Modi was then a key player in the BJP’s organizational affairs in the state.
Photos from the National Executive meeting in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/VVfRhm3E1d
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2023
“Refrain from polemics”
Amid controversy over Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Pathaan’, PM Narendra Modi also asked his party activists to refrain from making remarks on irrelevant matters such as movies. Some party leaders often take a critical stance towards movies to “hurt” people’s feelings, Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” being the latest example.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that Prime Minister Modi in his address to the BJP national executive meeting emphasized the need to reach out to all sections of society and said his speech was not that of a political leader but of a statesman pointing out who kept the nation above the party.
The BJP is no longer just a political movement
The BJP is no longer just a political movement, but also a social movement that works to transform socio-economic conditions,” Prime Minister Modi told the executive, he said. The Prime Minister said that people between the ages of 18 and 25 had not witnessed the political history of India and are unaware of the “corruption and wrongdoing” that took place under previous governments.” So they need to be made aware. Inform them of the good governance of the BJP,” he said in an apparent glance at previous dispensations at the Center.
,
–
‘ ‘ ‘ ‘
– @Dev_Fadnavis #BJPNEC2023 pic.twitter.com/KipbHeFUgc
BJP (@BJP4India) January 17, 2023
Fadnavis said Prime Minister Modi had also advised the party to conduct special programs of its various “morchas”, especially in border villages, so that it could connect more with the people there and ensure that government development programs reach them. “The Prime Minister’s speech was a source of inspiration. He guided us and showed us a new roadmap. He asked us to devote every moment of our lives to advancing the development of the country. is that by converting ‘amrit kaal’ to ‘kartavya kaal’, the country can move forward,” the Maharashtra leader said.
Focus on Dharti Bachao
Emphasizing environmental conservation, Prime Minister Modi asked party workers to launch the “Dharti Bachao” (save the earth) campaign as part of the “Beti Bachao” campaign, Fadnavis said, adding that the Prime Minister had stressed the need to reduce dependence on fertilizers.
Prime Minister Modi referred to the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, which was recently held in Varanasi, to celebrate the ancient spiritual ties between the two regions and called on party members to connect with different cultures. “Only those who are committed to creating history. The BJP must engage and also create history,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/indias-best-era-coming-connect-with-all-sections-pm-narendra-modi-tells-bjp-workers-sounds-bugle-for-2024-lok-sabha-elections-2562703.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘India’s best time is coming, connect with all sections’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells BJP workers, sounds bugle for 2024 Lok Sabha elections | India News
- Minor landslide occurs outside singer Johnny Mathis’ Hollywood Hills home
- 5 things you should know about the M2 Pro and M2 Max
- Imran will run for PTI on 33 vacant NA seats: Fawad
- Machine Gun Kelly applauds her fashion critics
- A porn actor found unable to stand trial for rape
- Trump will be joined by Graham, McMaster at the January 28 SC event
- Babar Azam’s One-Line Tweet Amid Allegations, Intimate Chats Leaked | Cricket
- CES 2023: Mobility Tech Drives Discussion and Innovation at CES
- Childhood vaccination coverage declines for second year in a row
- Shahrukh Khan and Bollywoods fight against bullying
- Tech-assisted communication can impair brain development