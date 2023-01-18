‘India’s best time is coming, connect with all sections’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells BJP workers, sounds bugle for 2024 Lok Sabha elections | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on BJP members to reach out to all sections of society, including minorities such as Bohras, Pasmandas and Sikhs, and work for them without electoral considerations, during his speech to the BJP national executive on Tuesday. In his address, which ended with his remarks, Prime Minister Modi noted that there are nearly 400 days left for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and called on party members to serve every branch with full dedication. in a speech described by several participants as his grand vision to expand the Saffron organization and lead the country in all aspects.

Various party members who were in the audience said the prime minister praised ‘Sufism’ and also asked them to meet professionals from different backgrounds and visit places like universities and churches to connect. with them. The Prime Minister said India’s best era is coming and the party should devote itself to the development of the country and transform “amrit kaal”, the 25-year period until 2047, into “kartavya kaal” (era of homework).

Sources said he also warned the party against feeling “overconfidence” and cited the example of the loss of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh in 1998 despite the unpopularity of the Congress government. era led by Digvijaya Singh. Modi was then a key player in the BJP’s organizational affairs in the state.

“Refrain from polemics”

Amid controversy over Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Pathaan’, PM Narendra Modi also asked his party activists to refrain from making remarks on irrelevant matters such as movies. Some party leaders often take a critical stance towards movies to “hurt” people’s feelings, Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” being the latest example.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that Prime Minister Modi in his address to the BJP national executive meeting emphasized the need to reach out to all sections of society and said his speech was not that of a political leader but of a statesman pointing out who kept the nation above the party.

The BJP is no longer just a political movement

The BJP is no longer just a political movement, but also a social movement that works to transform socio-economic conditions,” Prime Minister Modi told the executive, he said. The Prime Minister said that people between the ages of 18 and 25 had not witnessed the political history of India and are unaware of the “corruption and wrongdoing” that took place under previous governments.” So they need to be made aware. Inform them of the good governance of the BJP,” he said in an apparent glance at previous dispensations at the Center.

Fadnavis said Prime Minister Modi had also advised the party to conduct special programs of its various “morchas”, especially in border villages, so that it could connect more with the people there and ensure that government development programs reach them. “The Prime Minister’s speech was a source of inspiration. He guided us and showed us a new roadmap. He asked us to devote every moment of our lives to advancing the development of the country. is that by converting ‘amrit kaal’ to ‘kartavya kaal’, the country can move forward,” the Maharashtra leader said.

Focus on Dharti Bachao

Emphasizing environmental conservation, Prime Minister Modi asked party workers to launch the “Dharti Bachao” (save the earth) campaign as part of the “Beti Bachao” campaign, Fadnavis said, adding that the Prime Minister had stressed the need to reduce dependence on fertilizers.

Prime Minister Modi referred to the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, which was recently held in Varanasi, to celebrate the ancient spiritual ties between the two regions and called on party members to connect with different cultures. “Only those who are committed to creating history. The BJP must engage and also create history,” he said.