joko widodo | Widodo defends the right to worship of Indonesians

President calls on provincial and district leaders to ensure equal religious freedom for all

Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks during a meeting with regional leaders on January 17. (Photo: Cabinet Secretariat)

Amid concerns over cases of obstruction of the worship of religious minorities, including Christians, by Muslims in Indonesia, President Jokowi Widodo has called on provincial and district heads to ensure equal religious freedom for all.

During a coordination meeting with heads of provinces and districts in Sentul, West Java province, on January 17, Widodo said local officials should ensure that every believer has the same right to worship.

“Those who are Christians, Catholics, Hindus and Confucians … have the same rights in terms of freedom of religion and worship,” he said, referring to the four state-recognized religions in the largest nation in Muslim majority in the world.

He said that the constitution guarantees freedom of religion for all, so every regional leader must pay attention to this issue.

Widodo also highlighted the role of the Forum for Religious Harmony [FKUB] in each region, which often passes agreements contrary to the constitution, as agreed not to allow the construction of places of worship.

“Don’t let the name of the constitution be defeated by a deal. The constitution must not lose to a deal,” he said.

Sometimes I think how hard it is for people to worship. It’s sad to hear that”

The FKUB, which was formed by the local government and is made up of representatives of all religions, is often criticized by human rights groups who accuse it of making decisions or policies that appease Muslims .

Widodo also asked military leaders, police and prosecutors to pay attention to freedom of worship and urged regional leaders not to issue unconstitutional regulations.

He said he brought it up because “I see it going on.”

Sometimes I think how hard it is for people to worship. It’s sad to hear that,” he said.

The Setara Institute for Democracy and Peace, the religious freedom advocacy and research institute, reported that Catholics and Protestants have frequently faced harassment and abuse in places of worship since 2017. Churches have faced resistance to construction, theft, destruction and attacks, including bombings.

In recent years, the number of cases has fluctuated continuously, from 16 in 2017, 13 in 2018, 20 in 2019 and 7 in 2020 to 24 in 2021.

At Christmas last year, residents and officials banned Bethlehem Batak Protestant Church in Batu Gede, Bogor District, West Java Province, from holding Christmas services at their home.

In a video shared on social media, residents banned the congregation from praying at their home because they did not consider it a place of worship.

The head of Lebak district in Banten province also banned Christians from celebrating Christmas in the area, which has no church, using shops and asking them to pray in distant churches.

Reverend Palti Panjaitan, chairman of a solidarity group for victims of religious persecution, told UCA News the president’s statement was ‘certainly welcome because so far the president has been silent’ on the repeated violations. .

“Whenever there is a violation by state or non-state actors, action must be taken”

“However, it must be followed by revoking the Joint Ministerial Decree of 2006 which has been a tool to perpetuate violations of the rights of minority groups,” he said.

He said the joint settlement, which requires the approval of other religious groups before building a place of worship, “violates the constitution”.

“The settlement permit should not come from the community, but from the state,” said the pastor of the Batak Society Christian Church Philadelphia in Bekasi District, West Java. The church has been unable to obtain a building permit since 2007 due to resistance from extremist groups and the local government.

He said the president should also call for strong law enforcement against those who interfere with freedom of religion.

“Whenever there is a violation by state or non-state actors, action must be taken,” he said.

The Catholic priest, Father Antonius Benny Susetyo, known for his activism in favor of interreligious dialogue and community harmony, also welcomed the president’s decision.

Regional leaders must carry out the constitutional mandate to guarantee freedom of religion, as the president stressed. They must also provide guidance and understanding to their communities so that mutual respect for other believers is created, the former executive secretary of the Indonesian bishops’ commission on interreligious relations and beliefs told UCA News.

In dealing with the issue of refusing to build places of worship or allowing worship activities to be carried out, the regional leader must also play a role in initiating deliberations with all religious adherents, the priest said.

In a statement, Setara Institutes research director Halili Hasan said they commended the president for one of the strongest outspoken messages, as it specifically highlighted issues of worship and the establishment of places of worship. worship as one of the main problems of violation of freedom of religion. belief in Indonesia, not just in general about tolerance and diversity.

Since the issue of permission for worship and places of worship is a complex and serious matter, it remains to be seen whether the directive is actually implemented, Hasan said.

