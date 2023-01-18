Reviews | Kellyanne Conways View of Donald Trump





For the editor:

Re The Case for (and Against) Donald Trump in 2024, by Kellyanne Conway (Opinion guest essay, January 15):

A diversity of opinions and perspectives is a fantastic goal, and one of the reasons I’ve been a long-time subscriber. Generally speaking, your guest opinion essays are well-written and thoughtful and provide a point of view that allows you to examine a subject with fresh eyes.

Ms. Conway’s opinion is not that.

Time and time again, she uses slogans to hurl arrows at Democrats and non-Trumpists alike in an effort to restore the reputation of her former boss.

She continues to attempt to pit neighbor against neighbor by perpetuating the otherness of Trump’s critics and Mr. Trumps denial and attacks on voting, democracy and simple decency.

This is not another opinion; it is carefully crafted and intentional to appeal to people’s sense of grievance and to reaffirm the lies and misinformation they are so willing to believe.

Its inclusion in your article diminishes the quality of the debate and galvanizes someone America better forget.

Conn FishburnNashville

For the editor:

Kellyanne Conway opines that when it comes to Donald J. Trump, people see what they wish to see, and then goes on to demonstrate that, never mentioning his blatant, willful, and prolonged lie about the stolen election of 2020, which we don’t know now. even he believes.

Throw in the other elephants in the room her pivotal role in the January 6 debacle, her fraudulent and shuttered foundation and university, her chief financial officer’s conviction of family business entities, and so on, and it would seem that Ms Conway is indeed a victim of Trump’s derangement syndrome which she denounces.

Worse still, she’s clearly the one who should know better, and even worse, she probably does.

Steve Heilig San Francisco

For the editor:

Talk about hedging your bets as a political forecaster and soft selling your qualifications for rehiring! Kellyanne Conways’ well-composed essay on Donald Trump’s potential for 2024 sounded like the needed serenity, bipartisan guidance and clear thinking the country needed.

If Mr. Trump was smart, he’d rehire Ms. Conway as campaign manager for 2024, or at least pay close attention to her final sentences: Success lies in having advisers who tell you what you need to know, not just what you want to hear. . And by listening to the people, who have the last word.

Lisa Bostwick San Francisco

For the editor:

Read Kellyanne Conways’ guest essay to find out what a working pitch for future Republican presidential candidates really is (conveniently named in the article).

The pitch: If I could elect a buffoon like Donald Trump, then ask The New York Times to give me a whole page to list his imaginary accomplishments, think what I could do for you.

Laura Schumacher San Diego

For the editor:

Kellyanne Conway writes: Success is having advisors telling you what you need to know, not just what you want to hear. And by listening to the people, who have the last word.

Since when is Donald Trump known as a listener or a man who respects advisers who tell him what he needs to know?

Mr. Trump’s overriding selfishness and infatuation with himself prevents him from believing that anyone could know more about anything than the Donald himself.

Ben MilesHuntington Beach, California.

For the editor:

Thank you, Mrs. Conway, for this delightful nostalgic stroll down memory lane of alternate facts.

For the editor:

Re Plundering Art, Russia Assaults Soul of Ukraine (front page, January 15):

Like the Nazi aggression during the Second World War, the Russian aggression in Ukraine is an expression of absolute evil, a mixture of barbarism that knows no bounds, of genocide of both a people and its culture, and relentless, centralized propaganda that up is down, black is white, and Russia is waging a defensive war.

Richard Joffe New York

I robot

For the editor:

Re Robot, Know Thyself (Science Times, January 10):

Robots with consciousness is an oxymoron. Consciousness is a necessary ingredient of what is generally considered the defining characteristic of being human: the ability to choose.

Computers/robots do not have this capability. Their choice is limited to what programmers program them. Admittedly, this can happen in circumstances not considered when programming the machines, but the progression of the machine towards decision-making is based on its programming and not on a free choice.

Steven GoldbergBrooklyn

For the editor:

A truly self-aware robot will cost the company developing it a fortune, but at this level of sophistication it may decide to work on unnecessary projects, or stop working for the company altogether, opting instead for a competitor.

Kevin J. Longo Putnam, Conn. The writer is a science tutor.

