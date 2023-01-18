Xi Jinping’s third term seizes the hour and misses its moment

No doubt the Chinese leader will receive near unanimous parliamentary support in March Thomas Peter/Reuters

If 2022 had been a normal political year in China, Davos would likely have celebrated President Xi Jinping as one of the most accomplished world leaders of the past decade.

Like his predecessors did in 2002 and 2012 after serving two five-year terms, in October Xi had the opportunity to hand over the leadership of the Communist Party of China before doing the same with the state presidency during of the March 2023 meeting of the National People’s Congress.

Given his mastery of party politics, Xi could have dictated the choice of his successor and the other six members of the party’s supreme body, the Politburo Standing Committee, while still remaining a powerful force behind the scenes to the rest of his life.

A next-generation successor would then have more leeway to adjust policies championed by Xi that were arguably necessary at the time of their introduction but hung on to for too long, at too great a cost.

These include Xi’s crackdown on two of China’s most important economic engines, the tech and real estate sectors, the zero Covid policy that has kept the pandemic at bay for nearly three years but which was ultimately unsustainable, and Xi’s stubborn support for the invasion of Ukraine by his best friend Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Recommended

Instead, Xi has chosen to cling to power, for at least one more term, and is now presiding over a chaotic and tragic zero-Covid retreat that will potentially lead to millions of preventable deaths.

The parties’ stranglehold on the media may allow them to convince the majority of people in China that the hasty abandonment of zero-Covid was a well-thought-out and inexpensive strategy. But, for the millions of people who are losing loved ones and struggling to get them to rest in overwhelmed crematoriums, the reality will be different.

China recently revised its Covid death toll to nearly 60,000 recorded hospital deaths since zero-Covid was dropped in early December as well as the chaos evident in its hospitals and morgues suggest it is not only the Xis administration which is less competent than it claims. The same can be said of authoritarian regimes in general, especially as the military and economic costs of Russian-Ukrainian adventurism rise.

It is humbling for a president who in January 2017 used the World Economic Forum summit as a platform to contrast the supposed stability of China’s model of party-state capitalism with the inward-lookingness reported this month. there by US President Donald Trump during his inauguration. It was an opportune time for Xi to position China as a responsible global power and try to drive a wedge between the US and the EU, especially as Trump unleashed trade sanctions on Beijing and Brussels. .

In the EU, Xi’s support for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has eroded most of his geopolitical gains during Trump’s four years in office. This is another key policy adjustment that a successor to Xi, rather than Xi himself, would be better placed to execute.

Recommended

This month, the Chinese Foreign Ministry seemed to signal that it was more aware of Western concerns, when it unexpectedly sidelined one of its wolf warrior spokesmen, Zhao Lijian, in a department responsible for border and ocean affairs. Zhaos’ demotion came days after Xi’s new foreign minister and former ambassador to Washington, Qin Gang, signaled his determination to restore relations with the United States.

China is trying to recover from Covid and [other] self-imposed trauma, including the economic downturn, says Yun Sun, an expert on Chinese foreign policy at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington. This requires China to have better relations with the rest of the world, especially with the West.

Beijing is unlikely to weaken its support for Russia, given the political capital Xi has invested in his relationship with Putin. Likewise, there is no doubt that Xi will receive near unanimous support for a third term as president in the March parliamentary session, despite a litany of political failures that would dim the hopes of any politician participating in a free and fair election. .

This is not lost on many Chinese, especially middle- and upper-class professionals who are increasingly choosing to go abroad. Whenever there is a vote, there are few or no noes, says a Chinese lawyer who recently moved to the United States, referring to the National People’s Congress.

Individuals from different backgrounds with different interests and different thoughts… how come they always agree on the same thing all the time? It’s not normal.