Imran will compete in all 33 constituencies





Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf President Imran Khan will himself contest a by-election among 33 vacant seats after the resignations of 34 PTI members and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed were accepted by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf.

Speaking to a private TV station, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said that Imran Khan would be the candidate of Tehreek-e-Insaf for all these constituencies. “This is a token election, there is no real election, so we don’t need to nominate other candidates,” he said. Asad Umar said that once the decision to return to the National Assembly is taken, as many eligible PTI members will go to the National Assembly. He said that if the president wants to keep the PTI away from parliamentary posts, including that of leader of the opposition, then just 35 resignations will not work.

Asad Umar said the resignations of all senior PTI leaders were accepted due to fears that their return to the assembly could bring down the PDM government. “They have to vote confidence, we have nothing to do. Whether we are in the assembly or not, it makes no difference,” he argued. He added that one of the objectives of the government could be to occupy the main leaders of the PTI during the election of the provincial assemblies.

Asad Umar said PTI members will not participate in the regular debates of the National Assembly, but the purpose of going to the lower house is to sit down with the federal government and participate in the consultation on the configuration of the keeper.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) denoted 35 other Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the National Assembly (MNA) following the acceptance of their resignations by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

According to a notification from the ECP, 33 general seats and two reserved seats in the National Assembly were now deemed vacant. “Following the acceptance of resignations by the Honorable Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan and pursuant to Notification No. F.21(4)/2022-lagis dated 17th January 2023 from the National Assembly of Pakistan . the Election Commission of Pakistan hereby de-notifies the following members of the National Assembly of Pakistan with immediate effect,” reads the notification

Denotified MPs include Murad Saeed, NA 04; Omar Ayub Khan, NA 17; Asad Qaiser, NA 18; Pervaiz Khattak, NA 25; Imran Khattak, NA 26; Sheharyar Afridi, NA 32; Ali Amin Khan, NA 38; Noor ul Haq Qadri, NA 43; Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, NA 52; Ali Nawaz Awan, NA 53; Asad Umer, NA 54; Sadaqat Ali Khan, NA 57; Ghulam Sardar Khan, NA 59; Sheikh Rashid Shafique, NA 60; Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, NA 62; Mansoor Hayat Khan, NA 63; Fawad Ahmed, NA 67; Mr. Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel, NA 97; Muhammad Hammad Azhar, NA 126; Shafqat Mehmood Khan, NA 130; Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, NA 155; Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi, NA 156; Zartaj Gul, NA 191; Fahim Khan, NA 241; Saif ur Rehman, NA 242; Muhammad Alamgir Khan, NA 243; Syed Ali Haider, NA 244; Aftab Hussain Shafique, NA 247; Attaullah, NA 250; Aftab Jehangir, NA 252; Muhammad Aslam Khan, NA 254; Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, NA 256 and Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri, NA 265. Aliya Hamza Malik and Kanwal Shauzab, who were elected PTI MPs on reserved seats for Punjab women, were also denoted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailytimes.com.pk/1052634/imran-to-contest-from-all-33-constituencies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos