Boris Johnson receives emotional wedding news days after his family’s engagement



















17 January 2023 – 13:48



Nicholas Murphy

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson received emotional news days after his daughter Lara Johnson-Wheeler announced her engagement to Patrick Mueller.

Barely two years after celebrating his own marriage to Carrie, Boris Johnson is set to attend another family celebration after her eldest daughter Lara Johnson-Wheeler’s engagement to Patrick Mueller. While every wedding day is filled with emotion, journalist Lara’s is likely to be particularly emotional given the health issues her art director fiancé recently overcame. He was in private fight against testicular cancer since the summer of 2022, the Daily mail reports. WATCH: While waiting for Lara Johnson-Wheeler’s wedding, check out 9 of the most amazing celebrity nuptials Loading player… Patrick told the publication, “I’m still processing what happened between getting my testicular cancer diagnosis in early summer and a final clear scan last week.” Patrick only had to make his marriage proposal very recently, as the couple’s exciting news was published in The temperature January 14. It read: “The engagement is announced between Patrick, only son of Mr Jürgen Müller and Ms Johanna Korb-Müller of Giessen, Germany, and Lara Lettice, eldest daughter of Mr Boris Johnson and Ms Marina Wheeler, both of London. “ Lara’s fiancé, Boris Johnson’s eldest daughter, privately overcame cancer Lara has yet to reveal her engagement ring or comment on her wedding plans, but we’re sure they’ll be just as spectacular as her dad’s. Former Prime Minister Boris married Carrie – with whom he shares children Romy and Wilfred – in a low-key ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in May 2021, followed by a reception in the garden of 11 Downing Street. SHOP: The best bridesmaid dresses for 2023: plus the color rules you need to know A big congratulations to @carriesymonds and @BorisJohnson about their marriage. 🥂 pic.twitter.com/qEKrAKFBRR —James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) May 30, 2021 Boris and Carrie married in May 2021 Carrie looked beautiful in a lace bohemian wedding dress by Christos Costarellos with an elegant floral headband as she celebrated with no more than 30 guests. A spokesperson for No 10 has revealed that since they scaled down their celebrations amid the coronavirus outbreak, they plan to hold another party with family and friends. That took place in July 2022 at Daylesford House in the Cotswolds. Boris was previously married to Allegra Mostyn-Owen from 1987 to 1993, and Marina Wheeler from 1993 to 2020, who is the mother of her children Lara, Milo, Cassia and Theodore. Boris is also the father of a daughter called Stephanie whom he shares with journalist Helen MacIntyre. TRENDING: Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen candidly comments on the impact of Clive’s split on nine children Planning your wedding? Sign up for the HELLO Bride Guide newsletter!

