Donald Trump Attacks Evangelical Leaders As ‘Disloyal’ – Rolling Stone





After long asserting that evangelicals would never give up on him, former President Donald Trump is now accusing one of his most prized voting blocs of “disloyalty”.

In a Monday interview with Real America’s Voice, Trump called the reluctance of evangelical leaders to endorse his campaign a “sign of disloyalty.” “No one has ever done more for the right to life than Donald Trump,” he said, accusing leaders of the anti-abortion movement of failing to profit from the overturning of Roe v. Wade to achieve better results in the November midterm elections.

Trump’s concerns about the security of his relationship with evangelical leaders and the anti-abortion movement have been simmering for some time. As Rolling Stone previously reported, Trump — who had argued for years that his appointment of conservative judges, his pro-Israel foreign policy and the end of a federal abortion law would secure the undying loyalty of evangelical voters — was blinded by the lack of enthusiasm following the announcement of his third presidential candidacy.

Silence, or in some cases outright criticism, of religious groups and abortion advocates may have been spurred by Trump’s private panic at Roe’s end. Multiple sources told Rolling Stone in June that behind closed doors, the former president was “shitting all over the place” against the reversal of abortion rights in the United States and feared the fallout from such a move would cost Republicans long-term.

Trump’s less than fanatical enthusiasm for Roe’s end has caused more ideological members of the right to scale back their support for him. In November, anti-abortion lawyer and founder of Live Action Lila Rose told Rolling Stone in November that pro-life voters “demand more than lip service” and that “the candidate who takes the bolder move to stand up for our nation’s most vulnerable should earn the pro-life vote.Editor’s Pick

Meanwhile, a longtime evangelical adviser, Mike Evans, wrote in the Washington Post that religious groups view their relationship with Trump as “transactional.” Tendency

“We wanted the Supreme Court justices to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Evans said. “We wanted his support for our biblical values.”

There is reason to believe that Trump himself shares this transactional view of electoral politics. Awaiting challenges to his candidacy for the 2024 presidential primary, Trump is seeking to take advantage of his political positions with voters. In December, he accused Jewish leaders of not showing enough “loyalty” to him after he was criticized for dining with Holocaust deniers Nick Fuentes and Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago. The former president has touted his foreign policy regarding Israel as a virtual quid pro quo that should secure him the support of American Jews. But it seems that on the whole, Trump’s loss in 2020 was taken as a license by the religious right to explore its options. commitment unless he wins the nomination again,” Trump ally Pastor Darrell Scott told Rolling Stone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/donald-trump-attacks-evangeliccal-leaders-disloyal-1234662276/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos