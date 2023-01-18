Acting Governor Ridwan Djamaluddin Reveals President Joko Widodo’s Guidance to All Governors





MataBangka.com, Jakarta –Acting Governor of Bangka Belitung Islands (Kep. Babel), Ridwan Djamaluddin, attended the National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) of Regional Leaders and Regional Leadership Communication Forum (Forkopimda) at Sentul International Convention Center, Bogor Regency, Tuesday (17/1/2023). The National Coordination Meeting titled “Strengthening Economic Growth and Containing Inflation” was directly opened by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), attended by thousands of participants from the central government to regional governments. In his leadership, President Jokowi welcomed that the Indonesian economy is currently in a good position compared to other countries, because until the third quarter, Indonesia’s economic growth could reach 5.72%, an increase in annual (year-on-year) economic growth . ) in 2022 which is at 5.2 percent. However, he warned of economic hardship in 2023, including inflation caused by food staples such as chilli tomatoes. Therefore, regional leaders must take measures to control inflation in order to be able to formulate policies so that the prices of commodities in particular can be affordable. “What to do, I don’t want to repeat to myself how to cover transport costs, increase the productivity of farmers, for example expensive tomatoes order tomatoes to plant, expensive peppers order peppers. I don’t have to repeat it.” he said.

In addition, he said the economic shock due to the pandemic and the war caused 47 countries to become IMF patients. This is what Indonesia experienced during the monetary crisis of 1997-1998. “We remember that in 1997-98, Indonesia was a patient of the IMF, its economic collapse and its political collapse. It’s 47 countries and more are still lining up at the door of the IMF,” he said. he said. For this reason, the president stressed, all elements, from the central government to the regional governments, must have the same frequency. Above all, in the face of this difficult situation. “The global situation is still not easy. Now the scourge of all countries is inflation. It is the scourge of all countries and we should be grateful that our inflation was last at 5.5% thanks to all our hard work. Try looking at other countries, some even have up to 92%,” he said.***

