Imran offered me PTI chairmanship, claims Parvez Elahi – Reuters





Outgoing Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi revealed that party chairman Imran Khan had offered him the chairmanship of the PTI, saying he has yet to make a decision on the matter.

According to the leader of the PML-Q, the elected officials and the deputies of the party will hold a consultation on this subject in their respective constituencies.

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat on Monday suspended his brother Parvez Elahis’ membership in the party, it was reported.

This came amid reported disagreement between the two over Elahis deepening ties with PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Along with the suspension of his party membership, he also received a show cause notice to explain his position on the matter.

The dispute between the two had been simmering for some time, with a recent development proving to be the final straw on the camels’ backs.

It was recently reported that Elahi had endorsed his son Moonis Elahis’ stance on joining the PTI, saying Moonis also wanted the PML-Q to merge with the party of former prime ministers.

The PTI President had earlier expressed his interest in the two sides joining forces for common goals. He had proposed the idea during a meeting with reporters at his residence in Zaman Town on January 14.

Earlier this month, Imran reportedly ordered his party to keep tabs on Parvez Elahi, saying the Punjab CM could do anything for his political gains.

During a meeting with the senior leadership of the party, the former prime minister had advised them not to blindly trust the leader of the PML-Q.

On January 11, Elahi won the Punjab Assembly’s vote of confidence to retain his post as chief minister of the provinces.

The vote was taken amid an opposition boycott of the session and a heckling in the House, as the two sides engaged in an intense war of words.

The opposition expressed doubts about the transparency of the voting process and announced to take legal action against the same.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thefridaytimes.com/2023/01/17/imran-offered-me-pti-president-position-claims-parvez-elahi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos